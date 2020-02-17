Sluggish demand: Earnings crawl in December quarter

This was also on the back of lower tax rate and higher other income, without which the bottomline would have shrunk.
With most companies reporting tepid numbers in October-December, net profit rose marginally at 0.85% on a y-o-y basis.
Net revenue for a sample of 1,503 firms fell nearly 2% as India Inc was unable to push through volumes due to sluggish demand.
