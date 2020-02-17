Sluggish demand: Earnings crawl in December quarter

Net revenue for a sample of 1,503 firms fell nearly 2% as India Inc was unable to push through volumes due to sluggish demand.

With most companies reporting tepid numbers in October-December, net profit rose marginally at 0.85% on a y-o-y basis.

This was also on the back of lower tax rate and higher other income, without which the bottomline would have shrunk.

