Slowdown Blues: Hindustan Unilever reports 11.91% growth in net profit

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday reported a 11.91% rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,616 crore for the quarter ended December, missing Bloomberg consensus estimates. Revenue from operations increased 2.62% to Rs 9,808 crore, which also was lower than the Bloomberg consensus estimates.

The underlying volume growth during the quarter remained muted at 5% — the fourth straight quarter when the company has declared single-digit volume growth. The FMCG major indicated demand outlook and market growth will continue to be challenging in the short term while commodities and currency will continue to be volatile.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, said the quarter witnessed an overall challenging market environment, mainly reflecting a sharp slowdown in rural and discretionary spends. “India is so diverse that not everything happens at the same extent everywhere. There are some states where the slowdown is more severe — say Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, parts of UP and parts of greater Maharashtra. That’s where the slowdown has been more severe… If you ask me has the tide turned in December quarter, there was no evidence of that because in the December quarter, market growth was lower than the September quarter,” Mehta said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 19.5% to Rs 2,445 crore, while the margins for the quarter stood at 24.93%. HUL said comparable EBITDA margin improved by 210 basis points. Margin expansion was driven by savings agenda and leverage in other expenses, it said.

Srinivas Phatak, chief financial officer, pointed out that the rural segment is still growing at 0.5x that of urban. “If you really see, both urban and rural started to moderate in the December quarter versus where we were in the September quarter,” he said.

Home care continued its trajectory of good performance with double-digit top line growth. HUL said in fabric wash, its focus on core and premiumisation continues to yield strong results. The home care segment’s revenue saw a growth of 9.78% to Rs 3,456 crore.

Beauty and personal care revenues fell 2.79% to Rs 4,412 crore. HUL said the segment was impacted by a higher-than-expected slowdown to market growth and delayed winter. Food and refreshment delivered a robust growth across categories. Shares of HUL on Friday closed down 1.18% at rs 2,034.15 on the BSE.