Slone Infosystems Share Price

NSE
BSE

SLONE INFOSYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Slone Infosystems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹176.90 Closed
-1.69₹ -3.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Slone Infosystems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.00₹182.00
₹176.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.05₹371.45
₹176.90
Open Price
₹182.00
Prev. Close
₹179.95
Volume
9,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Slone Infosystems has gained 9.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.05%.

Slone Infosystems’s current P/E of 12.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Slone Infosystems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Slone Infosystems		2.85-19.59-37.27-36.58-23.4216.259.46
Aditya Infotech		18.1816.9913.6628.3460.9517.199.99
E2E Networks		0.65-5.5414.68-7.0530.96146.72124.85
MosChip Technologies		-9.04-11.32-13.29-6.0528.13-3.06-1.85
Rashi Peripherals		3.54-2.188.4825.1838.913.552.12
D-Link (India)		-0.53-1.96-8.15-17.3610.1118.3229.27
Control Print		-1.55-0.90-14.15-16.879.719.4222.96
TVS Electronics		-1.87-10.69-31.11-11.3531.893.5816.25
HCL Infosystems		-4.52-2.20-11.13-22.57-3.94-3.374.80
DC Infotech and Communication		-6.782.75-1.20-4.87-7.1728.7060.45
Esconet Technologies		-11.80-8.26-31.13-36.31-35.82-25.16-15.96
EPW India		3.2224.9511.5011.5011.503.692.20
Ducon Infratechnologies		-4.72-6.38-18.23-40.84-41.27-25.20-10.38
Marushika Technology		-2.36-10.96-10.96-10.96-10.96-3.80-2.30
Newjaisa Technologies		-4.65-3.53-47.35-58.38-73.93-38.59-25.36
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-3.51-20.58-30.30-35.76-6.97-23.30-38.15
Compuage Infocom		-4.29-0.74-25.56-38.25-35.89-56.34-41.19

Over the last one year, Slone Infosystems has declined 23.42% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Slone Infosystems has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).

Slone Infosystems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Slone Infosystems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5175.05177.5
10178.19181.86
20199.09195.27
50235.21226.44
100270.48250.82
200273.54257.69

Slone Infosystems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Slone Infosystems saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Slone Infosystems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Slone Infosystems fact sheet for more information

About Slone Infosystems

Slone Infosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2022PLC396387 and registration number is 396387. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Srichand Khanna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manisha Rajesh Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Rajesh Khanna
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Krishna Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krupesh Arvind Bhansali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Slone Infosystems Share Price

What is the share price of Slone Infosystems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Slone Infosystems is ₹176.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Slone Infosystems?

The Slone Infosystems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Slone Infosystems?

The market cap of Slone Infosystems is ₹93.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Slone Infosystems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Slone Infosystems are ₹182.00 and ₹175.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Slone Infosystems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Slone Infosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Slone Infosystems is ₹371.45 and 52-week low of Slone Infosystems is ₹170.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Slone Infosystems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Slone Infosystems has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -21.67% for the past month, -39.62% over 3 months, -27.05% over 1 year, 16.25% across 3 years, and 9.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Slone Infosystems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Slone Infosystems are 12.80 and 2.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Slone Infosystems News

