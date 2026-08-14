Skytech Infinite Platform has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 14, 2026 and will close on Aug 18, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹73.00-77.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hitachi Energy India
|10.85
|10.79
|11.39
|57.73
|67.42
|101.87
|81.44
|S & S Power Switchgear
|3.47
|-11.25
|-15.68
|7.07
|-20.81
|72.8
|71.02
|RMC Switchgears
|-24.72
|-9.2
|-42
|-27.91
|-27.91
|-10.33
|-6.33
|Veto Switchgears & Cables
|0.99
|1.24
|14.29
|22.07
|0.86
|0.59
|3
Source: Dion Global
Electric Equipment - Switchgear/Circuit Breaker
Source: Dion Global