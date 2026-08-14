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Skytech Infinite Platform Share Price

Sector
Electric Equipment

Skytech Infinite Platform has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 14, 2026 and will close on Aug 18, 2026. The price band has been set at 73.00-77.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Skytech Infinite Platform Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Skytech Infinite Platform Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hitachi Energy India		10.8510.7911.3957.7367.42101.8781.44
S & S Power Switchgear		3.47-11.25-15.687.07-20.8172.871.02
RMC Switchgears		-24.72-9.2-42-27.91-27.91-10.33-6.33
Veto Switchgears & Cables		0.991.2414.2922.070.860.593

Source: Dion Global

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About Skytech Infinite Platform

Electric Equipment - Switchgear/Circuit Breaker

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Suma Deiveekan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramaprasad Bellur Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venumuddala Vivek Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghu Vamsi Alampalli
    Independent Director

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