Here's the live share price of Skyline Millars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Skyline Millars
|3.86
|-3.70
|-7.46
|-20.81
|-39.95
|12.49
|4.89
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Skyline Millars has declined 39.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Skyline Millars has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.25
|15.55
|10
|15.43
|15.49
|20
|15.48
|15.54
|50
|15.87
|15.93
|100
|16.55
|16.97
|200
|20.48
|18.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Skyline Millars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Skyline Millars - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Skyline Millars - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Skyline Millars - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 29Th July, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Skyline Millars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 22, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Skyline Millars - Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Skyline Millars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63020MH1919PLC000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skyline Millars is ₹15.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Skyline Millars is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Skyline Millars is ₹63.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Skyline Millars are ₹16.51 and ₹15.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skyline Millars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skyline Millars is ₹36.55 and 52-week low of Skyline Millars is ₹14.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Skyline Millars has shown returns of -3.41% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -39.95% over 1 year, 12.49% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Skyline Millars are -63.79 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global