Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Skyline Millars Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKYLINE MILLARS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Skyline Millars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.87 Closed
-3.41₹ -0.56
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Skyline Millars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.30₹16.51
₹15.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.15₹36.55
₹15.87
Open Price
₹16.51
Prev. Close
₹16.43
Volume
4,532

Source: Dion Global

Skyline Millars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Skyline Millars		3.86-3.70-7.46-20.81-39.9512.494.89
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Skyline Millars has declined 39.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Skyline Millars has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Skyline Millars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Skyline Millars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.2515.55
1015.4315.49
2015.4815.54
5015.8715.93
10016.5516.97
20020.4818.7

Source: Dion Global

Skyline Millars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Skyline Millars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Skyline Millars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTSkyline Millars - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSkyline Millars - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTSkyline Millars - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 29Th July, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTSkyline Millars - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 22, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTSkyline Millars - Audited Financial Results For The 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Skyline Millars

Skyline Millars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63020MH1919PLC000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok C Pillai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Maulik H Dave
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok J Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatin V Daisaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shilpin K Tater
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Diana K Dias
    Independent Director

FAQs on Skyline Millars Share Price

What is the share price of Skyline Millars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skyline Millars is ₹15.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Skyline Millars?

The Skyline Millars is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Skyline Millars?

The market cap of Skyline Millars is ₹63.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Skyline Millars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Skyline Millars are ₹16.51 and ₹15.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Skyline Millars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skyline Millars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skyline Millars is ₹36.55 and 52-week low of Skyline Millars is ₹14.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Skyline Millars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Skyline Millars has shown returns of -3.41% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -39.95% over 1 year, 12.49% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Skyline Millars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Skyline Millars are -63.79 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Skyline Millars News

More Skyline Millars News
Market Pulse