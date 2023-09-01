Follow Us

Skyline Millars Ltd. Share Price

SKYLINE MILLARS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.18 Closed
1.640.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Skyline Millars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.90₹11.51
₹11.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.55₹13.58
₹11.18
Open Price
₹11.51
Prev. Close
₹11.00
Volume
14,298

Skyline Millars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.83
  • R212.47
  • R313.44
  • Pivot
    10.86
  • S110.22
  • S29.25
  • S38.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.7910.8
  • 1010.7210.83
  • 2010.7410.95
  • 5011.0211.12
  • 10010.7211.14
  • 20012.5811.11

Skyline Millars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.78-2.70-6.29-6.68-0.09130.99302.16
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Skyline Millars Ltd. Share Holdings

Skyline Millars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Skyline Millars Ltd.

Skyline Millars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63020MH1919PLC000640 and registration number is 000640. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod N Joshi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Maulik H Dave
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok J Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarak A Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatin V Daisaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shilpin K Tater
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Upen M Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Skyline Millars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Skyline Millars Ltd.?

The market cap of Skyline Millars Ltd. is ₹44.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Skyline Millars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Skyline Millars Ltd. is -21.9 and PB ratio of Skyline Millars Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Skyline Millars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skyline Millars Ltd. is ₹11.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Skyline Millars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skyline Millars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skyline Millars Ltd. is ₹13.58 and 52-week low of Skyline Millars Ltd. is ₹8.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

