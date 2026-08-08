What is the share price of Skyline Millars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Skyline Millars is ₹15.87 as on .

What kind of stock is Skyline Millars? The Skyline Millars is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Skyline Millars? The market cap of Skyline Millars is ₹63.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Skyline Millars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Skyline Millars are ₹16.51 and ₹15.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Skyline Millars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Skyline Millars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Skyline Millars is ₹36.55 and 52-week low of Skyline Millars is ₹14.15 as on .

How has the Skyline Millars performed historically in terms of returns? The Skyline Millars has shown returns of -3.41% over the past day, -3.7% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -39.95% over 1 year, 12.49% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Skyline Millars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Skyline Millars are -63.79 and 2.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global