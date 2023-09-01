Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SKS Textiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SKS TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹17.45 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SKS Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹17.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.45₹24.25
₹17.45
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹17.45
Volume
0

SKS Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.63
  • R25.82
  • R311.63
  • Pivot
    5.82
  • S111.63
  • S25.82
  • S311.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.1718.36
  • 1023.0119.49
  • 2021.8620.49
  • 5022.1221.45
  • 1002322.73
  • 20027.126.29

SKS Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000-12.31-28.04-26.53-55.20
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

SKS Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

SKS Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Dec, 2020Board MeetingOthers
28 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About SKS Textiles Ltd.

SKS Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17000MH1997PLC111406 and registration number is 111406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sukanraj Bhabutmal Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Vicky Sukanraj Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nokhelal Duij Varma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mihir M Manek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SKS Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SKS Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹5.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SKS Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SKS Textiles Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SKS Textiles Ltd. is -0.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SKS Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKS Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKS Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹24.25 and 52-week low of SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data