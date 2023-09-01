Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Dec, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
SKS Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17000MH1997PLC111406 and registration number is 111406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹5.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SKS Textiles Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SKS Textiles Ltd. is -0.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKS Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹24.25 and 52-week low of SKS Textiles Ltd. is ₹17.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.