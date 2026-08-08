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SKP Bearing Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKP BEARING INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of SKP Bearing Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.00 Closed
6.88₹ 11.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SKP Bearing Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹171.00
₹171.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.00₹238.00
₹171.00
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹160.00
Volume
3,500

Source: Dion Global

SKP Bearing Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SKP Bearing Industries		7.0813.966.88-0.32-18.67-7.0618.74
Schaeffler India		-1.08-1.83-4.991.160.799.8824.64
Timken India		6.542.76-3.151.9415.63-0.0917.57
SKF India (Industrial)		-0.07-4.2426.8710.642.470.820.49
SKF India		3.70-3.00-11.31-12.27-66.40-33.27-11.91
NRB Bearings		12.596.5853.7664.5963.2520.9528.48
Menon Bearings		12.7139.4973.2293.7485.3920.4923.78
Bimetal Bearings		-0.63-0.2410.9110.9110.913.512.09
NRB Industrial Bearings		2.5111.5010.8915.5450.6315.5612.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SKP Bearing Industries has declined 18.67% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.79%), Timken India (15.63%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.47%). From a 5 year perspective, SKP Bearing Industries has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.64%) and Timken India (17.57%).

SKP Bearing Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SKP Bearing Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158.82161.29
10158.51159.75
20155.18157.95
50157.25157.27
100155.83160.43
200173.5172.15

Source: Dion Global

SKP Bearing Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SKP Bearing Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SKP Bearing Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SKP Bearing Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About SKP Bearing Industries

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305GJ2022PLC128492 and registration number is 128492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrinand Kamlakar Palshikar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Shrinand Palshikar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vinayak Lokare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishorbhai Chhanalal Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SKP Bearing Industries Share Price

What is the share price of SKP Bearing Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Bearing Industries is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SKP Bearing Industries?

The SKP Bearing Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKP Bearing Industries?

The market cap of SKP Bearing Industries is ₹283.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SKP Bearing Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SKP Bearing Industries are ₹171.00 and ₹165.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKP Bearing Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Bearing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Bearing Industries is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of SKP Bearing Industries is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SKP Bearing Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The SKP Bearing Industries has shown returns of 6.88% over the past day, 13.96% for the past month, 6.88% over 3 months, -18.67% over 1 year, -7.06% across 3 years, and 18.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKP Bearing Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKP Bearing Industries are 307.55 and 6.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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