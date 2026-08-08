Here's the live share price of SKP Bearing Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SKP Bearing Industries
|7.08
|13.96
|6.88
|-0.32
|-18.67
|-7.06
|18.74
|Schaeffler India
|-1.08
|-1.83
|-4.99
|1.16
|0.79
|9.88
|24.64
|Timken India
|6.54
|2.76
|-3.15
|1.94
|15.63
|-0.09
|17.57
|SKF India (Industrial)
|-0.07
|-4.24
|26.87
|10.64
|2.47
|0.82
|0.49
|SKF India
|3.70
|-3.00
|-11.31
|-12.27
|-66.40
|-33.27
|-11.91
|NRB Bearings
|12.59
|6.58
|53.76
|64.59
|63.25
|20.95
|28.48
|Menon Bearings
|12.71
|39.49
|73.22
|93.74
|85.39
|20.49
|23.78
|Bimetal Bearings
|-0.63
|-0.24
|10.91
|10.91
|10.91
|3.51
|2.09
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|2.51
|11.50
|10.89
|15.54
|50.63
|15.56
|12.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SKP Bearing Industries has declined 18.67% compared to peers like Schaeffler India (0.79%), Timken India (15.63%), SKF India (Industrial) (2.47%). From a 5 year perspective, SKP Bearing Industries has outperformed peers relative to Schaeffler India (24.64%) and Timken India (17.57%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|158.82
|161.29
|10
|158.51
|159.75
|20
|155.18
|157.95
|50
|157.25
|157.27
|100
|155.83
|160.43
|200
|173.5
|172.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SKP Bearing Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SKP Bearing Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305GJ2022PLC128492 and registration number is 128492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Bearing Industries is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKP Bearing Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of SKP Bearing Industries is ₹283.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SKP Bearing Industries are ₹171.00 and ₹165.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Bearing Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Bearing Industries is ₹238.00 and 52-week low of SKP Bearing Industries is ₹137.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SKP Bearing Industries has shown returns of 6.88% over the past day, 13.96% for the past month, 6.88% over 3 months, -18.67% over 1 year, -7.06% across 3 years, and 18.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKP Bearing Industries are 307.55 and 6.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global