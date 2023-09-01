Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SKP BEARING INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | NSE
₹204.35 Closed
-1.28-2.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.00₹210.95
₹204.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.20₹271.95
₹204.35
Open Price
₹202.00
Prev. Close
₹207.00
Volume
19,000

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1209.97
  • R2214.93
  • R3218.92
  • Pivot
    205.98
  • S1201.02
  • S2197.03
  • S3192.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5189.61209.19
  • 10177.99208.83
  • 20162.42205.36
  • 50136.06194.01
  • 10083.88186.03
  • 20041.94176.97

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.612.9722.0017.5159.71182.06182.06
4.781.967.062.43-0.69301.99185.13
1.80-3.7415.3014.775.75220.44188.13
-0.30-9.53-3.879.073.52189.65385.35
6.032.9054.8794.9165.89216.2255.36
13.0511.139.1653.1964.93265.7671.75
7.8712.0445.9438.9313.51307.03-8.76

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About SKP Bearing Industries Ltd.

SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305GJ2022PLC128492 and registration number is 128492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrinand Kamlakar Palshikar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangita Shrinand Palshikar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Vinayak Lokare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishorbhai Chhanalal Parikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on SKP Bearing Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹339.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹204.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹271.95 and 52-week low of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹120.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data