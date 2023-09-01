Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.61
|2.97
|22.00
|17.51
|59.71
|182.06
|182.06
|4.78
|1.96
|7.06
|2.43
|-0.69
|301.99
|185.13
|1.80
|-3.74
|15.30
|14.77
|5.75
|220.44
|188.13
|-0.30
|-9.53
|-3.87
|9.07
|3.52
|189.65
|385.35
|6.03
|2.90
|54.87
|94.91
|65.89
|216.22
|55.36
|13.05
|11.13
|9.16
|53.19
|64.93
|265.76
|71.75
|7.87
|12.04
|45.94
|38.93
|13.51
|307.03
|-8.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29305GJ2022PLC128492 and registration number is 128492. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bearings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹339.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹204.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹271.95 and 52-week low of SKP Bearing Industries Ltd. is ₹120.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.