What is the share price of SKIL Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKIL Infrastructure is ₹0.92 as on .

What kind of stock is SKIL Infrastructure? The SKIL Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKIL Infrastructure? The market cap of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹19.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SKIL Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of SKIL Infrastructure are ₹0.99 and ₹0.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKIL Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKIL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹2.17 and 52-week low of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹0.81 as on .

How has the SKIL Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The SKIL Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -3.16% for the past month, -5.15% over 3 months, -52.58% over 1 year, -38.53% across 3 years, and -26.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKIL Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKIL Infrastructure are 1.57 and 0.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global