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SKIL Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

SKIL INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of SKIL Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.92 Closed
-3.16₹ -0.03
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SKIL Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.91₹0.99
₹0.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.81₹2.17
₹0.92
Open Price
₹0.99
Prev. Close
₹0.95
Volume
10,152

Source: Dion Global

SKIL Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SKIL Infrastructure		0-3.16-5.15-24.59-52.58-38.53-26.37
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SKIL Infrastructure has declined 52.58% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SKIL Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

SKIL Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SKIL Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.950.95
100.960.96
200.950.99
501.161.41
1002.542.27
2003.763.08

Source: Dion Global

SKIL Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SKIL Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SKIL Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSKIL Infrastructure - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2025
Jul 29, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTSKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP
Jul 24, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 23, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 02, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTSKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About SKIL Infrastructure

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1983PLC178299 and registration number is 178299. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 216.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Gandhi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bhavesh Gandhi
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. V Ramanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanaka Gandhi
    Director

FAQs on SKIL Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of SKIL Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKIL Infrastructure is ₹0.92 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is SKIL Infrastructure?

The SKIL Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SKIL Infrastructure?

The market cap of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹19.92 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SKIL Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SKIL Infrastructure are ₹0.99 and ₹0.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKIL Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKIL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹2.17 and 52-week low of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹0.81 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the SKIL Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The SKIL Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -3.16% for the past month, -5.15% over 3 months, -52.58% over 1 year, -38.53% across 3 years, and -26.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SKIL Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKIL Infrastructure are 1.57 and 0.10 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SKIL Infrastructure News

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