Here's the live share price of SKIL Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SKIL Infrastructure
|0
|-3.16
|-5.15
|-24.59
|-52.58
|-38.53
|-26.37
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SKIL Infrastructure has declined 52.58% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SKIL Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.95
|0.95
|10
|0.96
|0.96
|20
|0.95
|0.99
|50
|1.16
|1.41
|100
|2.54
|2.27
|200
|3.76
|3.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SKIL Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.66%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|SKIL Infrastructure - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2025
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|SKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|SKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|SKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|SKIL Infrastructure - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1983PLC178299 and registration number is 178299. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 216.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKIL Infrastructure is ₹0.92 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The SKIL Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹19.92 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SKIL Infrastructure are ₹0.99 and ₹0.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKIL Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹2.17 and 52-week low of SKIL Infrastructure is ₹0.81 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The SKIL Infrastructure has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -3.16% for the past month, -5.15% over 3 months, -52.58% over 1 year, -38.53% across 3 years, and -26.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SKIL Infrastructure are 1.57 and 0.10 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global