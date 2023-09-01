Follow Us

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

SKIL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.95₹4.35
₹3.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.45₹4.35
₹3.95
Open Price
₹4.30
Prev. Close
₹3.95
Volume
2,24,647

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.22
  • R24.48
  • R34.62
  • Pivot
    4.08
  • S13.82
  • S23.68
  • S33.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.363.98
  • 103.363.85
  • 203.333.67
  • 503.273.47
  • 1003.593.45
  • 2003.553.48

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.4721.5433.9014.4912.86-81.67
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SKIL Infrastructure Ltd.

SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911MH1983PLC178299 and registration number is 178299. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 216.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil Gandhi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bhavesh Gandhi
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. V Ramanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Bajaj
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Priyanaka Gandhi
    Additional Director

FAQs on SKIL Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹85.55 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.28 and PB ratio of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.13 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹3.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹4.35 and 52-week low of SKIL Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.

