Here's the live share price of S.K. Offset along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DOMS Industries
|-2.55
|-6.73
|-9.73
|-9.01
|-16.16
|16.18
|9.41
|TCPL Packaging
|2.56
|5.16
|37.99
|80.35
|23.83
|24.43
|50.42
|DB Corp
|-4.11
|-12.29
|-8.43
|-6.3
|-35.21
|-13.89
|12.3
|Navneet Education
|-1.49
|-9.25
|-13.88
|0.08
|-19.92
|-7.81
|1.81
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-4.67
|-6.87
|-11.76
|-19.25
|-23.37
|-20.25
|-12.69
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.45
|2.28
|-3.33
|2.36
|-13.19
|-16.15
|0.99
|Sandesh
|-2.92
|-5.05
|-1.41
|22.13
|-14.52
|-1.87
|4.84
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-2.87
|-6.33
|-15.17
|4.24
|-31.52
|-18.33
|1.8
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-6.6
|19.97
|48.31
|21.71
|115.94
|7.79
|8.72
|DIC India
|-6.77
|7.06
|20.27
|31.1
|20.98
|12.3
|5.81
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|-5.23
|-12.76
|-13.11
|33.26
|-10.83
|2.13
|0.21
|HT Media
|-5.3
|-11.26
|6.7
|31.36
|-13.28
|-3.35
|-1.48
|Linc
|-3.5
|-5.52
|-20.15
|4
|-27.55
|-22.43
|10.08
|Repro India
|3.07
|1.78
|-15.19
|0.06
|-26.46
|-25.24
|-10.71
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.67
|-3.95
|-6.71
|12.74
|-7.3
|23.37
|14.25
|Orient Press
|-4.6
|-14.15
|8.12
|26.46
|-9.6
|-2.69
|0.95
|Alkosign
|6.45
|0.98
|2.67
|10
|-13.24
|-6.5
|15.35
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|-9.32
|-17.05
|-18.94
|-4.46
|-44.27
|-31.98
|-12.7
|Inland Printers
|-15.33
|-13.14
|37.9
|37.08
|-40.45
|19.93
|13.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DOMS Industries has declined 16.16% compared to peers like TCPL Packaging (23.83%), DB Corp (-35.21%), Navneet Education (-19.92%). From a 5 year perspective, DOMS Industries has outperformed peers relative to TCPL Packaging (50.42%) and DB Corp (12.30%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 30, 2026, 01:22 PM IST IST
|S. K. Offset - Listing of Equity Shares of S.K. Offset Ltd
Source: Dion Global
S. K. Offset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18129UP2007PLC032792 and registration number is 032792. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S.K. Offset is ₹126.00 as on Sep 30, 2026.
The S.K. Offset is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 Cr as on Sep 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S.K. Offset are ₹129.00 and ₹126.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S.K. Offset stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 as on Sep 30, 2026.
The S.K. Offset has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S.K. Offset are and on Sep 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global