What is the share price of S.K. Offset? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S.K. Offset is ₹126.00 as on .

What kind of stock is S.K. Offset? The S.K. Offset is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S.K. Offset? The market cap of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S.K. Offset? Today’s highest and lowest price of S.K. Offset are ₹129.00 and ₹126.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S.K. Offset? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S.K. Offset stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 as on .

How has the S.K. Offset performed historically in terms of returns? The S.K. Offset has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S.K. Offset? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S.K. Offset are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global