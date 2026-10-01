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S.K. Offset Share Price

NSE
BSE

S.K. OFFSET

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of S.K. Offset along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹126.00 Closed
0.80₹ 1.00
As on Sep 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S.K. Offset Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.00₹129.00
₹126.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹126.00
Open Price
₹126.00
Prev. Close
₹125.00
Volume
10,20,000

Source: Dion Global

S.K. Offset Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DOMS Industries		-2.55-6.73-9.73-9.01-16.1616.189.41
TCPL Packaging		2.565.1637.9980.3523.8324.4350.42
DB Corp		-4.11-12.29-8.43-6.3-35.21-13.8912.3
Navneet Education		-1.49-9.25-13.880.08-19.92-7.811.81
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-4.67-6.87-11.76-19.25-23.37-20.25-12.69
Jagran Prakashan		-1.452.28-3.332.36-13.19-16.150.99
Sandesh		-2.92-5.05-1.4122.13-14.52-1.874.84
Kokuyo Camlin		-2.87-6.33-15.174.24-31.52-18.331.8
Universus Photo Imagings		-6.619.9748.3121.71115.947.798.72
DIC India		-6.777.0620.2731.120.9812.35.81
Hindustan Media Ventures		-5.23-12.76-13.1133.26-10.832.130.21
HT Media		-5.3-11.266.731.36-13.28-3.35-1.48
Linc		-3.5-5.52-20.154-27.55-22.4310.08
Repro India		3.071.78-15.190.06-26.46-25.24-10.71
Sambhaav Media		-2.67-3.95-6.7112.74-7.323.3714.25
Orient Press		-4.6-14.158.1226.46-9.6-2.690.95
Alkosign		6.450.982.6710-13.24-6.515.35
Sundaram Multi Pap		-9.32-17.05-18.94-4.46-44.27-31.98-12.7
Inland Printers		-15.33-13.1437.937.08-40.4519.9313.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DOMS Industries has declined 16.16% compared to peers like TCPL Packaging (23.83%), DB Corp (-35.21%), Navneet Education (-19.92%). From a 5 year perspective, DOMS Industries has outperformed peers relative to TCPL Packaging (50.42%) and DB Corp (12.30%).

S.K. Offset Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S.K. Offset Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

S.K. Offset Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

S.K. Offset Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 30, 2026, 01:22 PM IST ISTS. K. Offset - Listing of Equity Shares of S.K. Offset Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About S.K. Offset

S. K. Offset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18129UP2007PLC032792 and registration number is 032792. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyanshu Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ayush Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanishq Gakhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on S.K. Offset Share Price

What is the share price of S.K. Offset?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S.K. Offset is ₹126.00 as on Sep 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is S.K. Offset?

The S.K. Offset is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S.K. Offset?

The market cap of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 Cr as on Sep 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S.K. Offset?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S.K. Offset are ₹129.00 and ₹126.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S.K. Offset?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S.K. Offset stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of S.K. Offset is ₹0.00 as on Sep 30, 2026.

How has the S.K. Offset performed historically in terms of returns?

The S.K. Offset has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S.K. Offset?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S.K. Offset are and on Sep 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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