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SK International Export Share Price

NSE
BSE

SK INTERNATIONAL EXPORT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of SK International Export along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.10 Closed
-4.12₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SK International Export Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.10₹24.20
₹22.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹35.87
₹22.10
Open Price
₹24.20
Prev. Close
₹23.05
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

SK International Export Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SK International Export		-9.43-29.39-32.56-32.10-1.787.1814.56
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SK International Export has declined 1.78% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SK International Export has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

SK International Export Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SK International Export Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.8524.07
1026.1625.82
2029.4927.16
5025.1225.27
10019.0622.06
20013.550

Source: Dion Global

SK International Export Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SK International Export remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SK International Export Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTSK Intl. Export - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTSK Intl. Export - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Auditor'S Report As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing O
May 29, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTSK Intl. Export - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Auditor''s Report For The Half Year And Year Ended March
May 29, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTSK Intl. Export - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 30, 2025 At 17:15(IST) At The Regist
May 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTSK Intl. Export - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, May 28, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About SK International Export

SK International Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2018PLC314141 and registration number is 314141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh S Sadh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Purti H Sadh
    Director
  • Mr. Akshar J Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin P Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Hariram Bhalla
    Independent Director

FAQs on SK International Export Share Price

What is the share price of SK International Export?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SK International Export is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SK International Export?

The SK International Export is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SK International Export?

The market cap of SK International Export is ₹16.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SK International Export?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SK International Export are ₹24.20 and ₹22.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SK International Export?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SK International Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SK International Export is ₹35.87 and 52-week low of SK International Export is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SK International Export performed historically in terms of returns?

The SK International Export has shown returns of -4.12% over the past day, -29.39% for the past month, -32.56% over 3 months, -1.78% over 1 year, 7.18% across 3 years, and 14.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SK International Export?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SK International Export are 0.00 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SK International Export News

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