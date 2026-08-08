Here's the live share price of SK International Export along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SK International Export
|-9.43
|-29.39
|-32.56
|-32.10
|-1.78
|7.18
|14.56
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SK International Export has declined 1.78% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SK International Export has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.85
|24.07
|10
|26.16
|25.82
|20
|29.49
|27.16
|50
|25.12
|25.27
|100
|19.06
|22.06
|200
|13.55
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SK International Export remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|SK Intl. Export - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|SK Intl. Export - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Auditor'S Report As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing O
|May 29, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|SK Intl. Export - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Auditor''s Report For The Half Year And Year Ended March
|May 29, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|SK Intl. Export - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 30, 2025 At 17:15(IST) At The Regist
|May 21, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|SK Intl. Export - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On Thursday, May 28, 2026
Source: Dion Global
SK International Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2018PLC314141 and registration number is 314141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SK International Export is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SK International Export is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SK International Export is ₹16.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SK International Export are ₹24.20 and ₹22.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SK International Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SK International Export is ₹35.87 and 52-week low of SK International Export is ₹22.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SK International Export has shown returns of -4.12% over the past day, -29.39% for the past month, -32.56% over 3 months, -1.78% over 1 year, 7.18% across 3 years, and 14.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SK International Export are 0.00 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global