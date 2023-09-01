Follow Us

SK International Export Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SK INTERNATIONAL EXPORT LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 10, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SK International Export Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.90₹17.90
₹17.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹18.05
₹17.90
Open Price
₹17.90
Prev. Close
₹17.90
Volume
0

SK International Export Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.9
  • R217.9
  • R317.9
  • Pivot
    17.9
  • S117.9
  • S217.9
  • S317.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.0617.84
  • 1010.5417.09
  • 2012.5615.63
  • 5012.8314.61
  • 10011.70
  • 2005.850

SK International Export Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.5649.1779.0079.00155.71-10.50
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

SK International Export Ltd. Share Holdings

SK International Export Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About SK International Export Ltd.

SK International Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2018PLC314141 and registration number is 314141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh S Sadh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshar J Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin P Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jay N Naik
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Purti H Sadh
    Director

FAQs on SK International Export Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SK International Export Ltd.?

The market cap of SK International Export Ltd. is ₹13.12 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SK International Export Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SK International Export Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SK International Export Ltd. is 2.08 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What is the share price of SK International Export Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SK International Export Ltd. is ₹17.90 as on Aug 10, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SK International Export Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SK International Export Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SK International Export Ltd. is ₹18.05 and 52-week low of SK International Export Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Aug 10, 2023.

