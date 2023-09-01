Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
SK International Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18109MH2018PLC314141 and registration number is 314141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SK International Export Ltd. is ₹13.12 Cr as on Aug 10, 2023.
P/E ratio of SK International Export Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SK International Export Ltd. is 2.08 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SK International Export Ltd. is ₹17.90 as on Aug 10, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SK International Export Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SK International Export Ltd. is ₹18.05 and 52-week low of SK International Export Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Aug 10, 2023.