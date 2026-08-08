What is the share price of SK International Export? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SK International Export is ₹22.10 as on .

What kind of stock is SK International Export? The SK International Export is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SK International Export? The market cap of SK International Export is ₹16.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SK International Export? Today’s highest and lowest price of SK International Export are ₹24.20 and ₹22.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SK International Export? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SK International Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SK International Export is ₹35.87 and 52-week low of SK International Export is ₹22.00 as on .

How has the SK International Export performed historically in terms of returns? The SK International Export has shown returns of -4.12% over the past day, -29.39% for the past month, -32.56% over 3 months, -1.78% over 1 year, 7.18% across 3 years, and 14.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SK International Export? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SK International Export are 0.00 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global