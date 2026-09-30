SJP Ultrasonics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253MH2012PLC226489 and registration number is 226489. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.