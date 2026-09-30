SJP Ultrasonics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹67.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-2.92
|-6.62
|-0.1
|68.37
|76.67
|46.67
|45.77
|Suzlon Energy
|-8.14
|-16.88
|-30.96
|-0.15
|-28.55
|15.25
|46.16
|TD Power Systems
|2.77
|0.05
|26.09
|82.62
|169.7
|82
|90.55
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-2.31
|6.47
|34.87
|46.75
|22.99
|34.62
|19.53
|LMW
|-0.7
|-10.64
|6.16
|41.34
|19.64
|5.18
|15.69
|Triveni Turbine
|-1.23
|-5.98
|-20.93
|23.58
|4.72
|7.43
|30.32
|Inox Wind
|-8.22
|1.61
|-18.92
|-5.29
|-48.45
|14.55
|23.97
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|0.45
|2.86
|-7.1
|2.54
|-24.19
|26
|29.53
|Elecon Engineering Company
|14.23
|16.64
|-8.11
|35.42
|-13.89
|7.5
|42.35
|Standard Engineering Technology
|6.56
|16.09
|83.76
|306.01
|143.27
|37.98
|21.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.37
|3.68
|12.21
|128.52
|173.46
|39.84
|22.29
|Ajax Engineering
|4.79
|2.99
|9.28
|46.41
|-13.31
|-0.21
|-0.13
|GMM Pfaudler
|1.01
|41.7
|86.33
|86.27
|40.92
|-7.45
|0.15
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|4.68
|11.31
|-4.72
|2.07
|0.54
|6.56
|3.94
|Lohia Corp
|0.23
|5.48
|17.6
|17.6
|17.6
|5.55
|3.3
|Praj Industries
|-3.09
|-10.51
|-11.16
|-3.24
|-9.87
|-19.35
|-2.72
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.54
|10.71
|-2.01
|143.07
|144.8
|24.91
|14.28
|John Cockerill India
|-3.61
|-3.57
|-9.81
|51.46
|51.46
|14.84
|8.66
|The Anup Engineering
|-4.32
|-11.28
|-31.79
|-0.78
|-30.93
|17.08
|27.4
Source: Dion Global
SJP Ultrasonics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253MH2012PLC226489 and registration number is 226489. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global