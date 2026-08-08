Here's the live share price of SJ Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SJ Corporation
|0
|45.31
|125.09
|148.15
|172.97
|81.75
|70.11
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SJ Corporation has gained 172.97% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, SJ Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.27
|175.08
|10
|167.16
|164.73
|20
|138.16
|143.4
|50
|92.02
|105.32
|100
|62.6
|77.65
|200
|42.86
|56.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SJ Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 86.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|SJ Corporation - Post-Offer Public Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|SJ Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|SJ Corporation - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|SJ Corporation - Recommendations of the Committee of Independent Directors (''IDC'')
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|SJ Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
SJ Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1981PLC103450 and registration number is 025223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJ Corporation is ₹177.35 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The SJ Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SJ Corporation is ₹768.90 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SJ Corporation are ₹179.10 and ₹177.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJ Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJ Corporation is ₹180.15 and 52-week low of SJ Corporation is ₹61.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The SJ Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 45.31% for the past month, 125.09% over 3 months, 172.97% over 1 year, 81.75% across 3 years, and 70.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJ Corporation are 0.00 and 15.88 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global