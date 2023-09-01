Follow Us

SJ CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SJ Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.80₹33.00
₹33.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.54₹42.25
₹33.00
Open Price
₹32.80
Prev. Close
₹33.00
Volume
0

SJ Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.07
  • R233.13
  • R333.27
  • Pivot
    32.93
  • S132.87
  • S232.73
  • S332.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.9332.38
  • 1034.632.57
  • 2032.7233.59
  • 5024.132.24
  • 10018.0228.52
  • 20022.727.83

SJ Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.3811.710.86-9.19-13.95168.29113.59
1.663.8610.2730.8518.83178.03242.34
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

SJ Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

SJ Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About SJ Corporation Ltd.

SJ Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1981PLC103450 and registration number is 025223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv N Shah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak B Upadhyay
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Savji D Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Usha S Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Tejas V Adroja
    Director

FAQs on SJ Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SJ Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of SJ Corporation Ltd. is ₹27.57 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SJ Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SJ Corporation Ltd. is 58.22 and PB ratio of SJ Corporation Ltd. is 3.18 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of SJ Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJ Corporation Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJ Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJ Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJ Corporation Ltd. is ₹42.25 and 52-week low of SJ Corporation Ltd. is ₹29.54 as on Aug 31, 2023.

