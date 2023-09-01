What is the Market Cap of SJ Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of SJ Corporation Ltd. is ₹27.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SJ Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of SJ Corporation Ltd. is 58.22 and PB ratio of SJ Corporation Ltd. is 3.18 as on .

What is the share price of SJ Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJ Corporation Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on .