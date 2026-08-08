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SJ Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

SJ CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of SJ Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹177.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SJ Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹177.35₹179.10
₹177.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.75₹180.15
₹177.35
Open Price
₹179.10
Prev. Close
₹177.35
Volume
3,652

Source: Dion Global

SJ Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SJ Corporation		045.31125.09148.15172.9781.7570.11
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SJ Corporation has gained 172.97% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, SJ Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

SJ Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SJ Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.27175.08
10167.16164.73
20138.16143.4
5092.02105.32
10062.677.65
20042.8656.71

Source: Dion Global

SJ Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SJ Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 86.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SJ Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTSJ Corporation - Post-Offer Public Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSJ Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation
Jul 10, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTSJ Corporation - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTSJ Corporation - Recommendations of the Committee of Independent Directors (''IDC'')
Jul 08, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTSJ Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About SJ Corporation

SJ Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900GJ1981PLC103450 and registration number is 025223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakashkumar Govindbhai Nakarnai
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak B Upadhyay
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Savji D Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Usha S Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Hiral J Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on SJ Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of SJ Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJ Corporation is ₹177.35 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is SJ Corporation?

The SJ Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SJ Corporation?

The market cap of SJ Corporation is ₹768.90 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SJ Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SJ Corporation are ₹179.10 and ₹177.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJ Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJ Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJ Corporation is ₹180.15 and 52-week low of SJ Corporation is ₹61.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the SJ Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The SJ Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 45.31% for the past month, 125.09% over 3 months, 172.97% over 1 year, 81.75% across 3 years, and 70.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SJ Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJ Corporation are 0.00 and 15.88 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SJ Corporation News

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