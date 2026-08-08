What is the share price of SJ Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SJ Corporation is ₹177.35 as on .

What kind of stock is SJ Corporation? The SJ Corporation is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SJ Corporation? The market cap of SJ Corporation is ₹768.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SJ Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of SJ Corporation are ₹179.10 and ₹177.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SJ Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SJ Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SJ Corporation is ₹180.15 and 52-week low of SJ Corporation is ₹61.75 as on .

How has the SJ Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The SJ Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 45.31% for the past month, 125.09% over 3 months, 172.97% over 1 year, 81.75% across 3 years, and 70.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SJ Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SJ Corporation are 0.00 and 15.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global