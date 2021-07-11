  • MORE MARKET STATS

Six of top-10 valued companies lose Rs 92,147 cr in market valuation

By: |
July 11, 2021 10:34 AM

HDFC's mcap jumped Rs 3,909.44 crore to Rs 4,50,850.54 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 763.21 crore to Rs 3,41,000.47 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 8,332.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,70,380.58 crore.

Six of the 10 most valued companies took a combined hit of Rs 92,147.28 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries leading the losers’ chart.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (mcap). On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank posted gains in mcap.

Related News

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dived Rs 43,574.83 crore to Rs 11,86,563.20 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 35,500.88 crore to Rs 13,14,293.35 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited tumbled Rs 9,139.9 crore to Rs 5,75,555.28 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,981.5 crore to reach Rs 6,65,930.24 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation eroded by Rs 1,102.33 crore to Rs 4,42,302.42 crore State Bank of India’s by Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 3,78,046.54 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank’s valuation zoomed Rs 11,689.01 crore to Rs 8,30,002.67 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 8,332.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,70,380.58 crore.

HDFC’s mcap jumped Rs 3,909.44 crore to Rs 4,50,850.54 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 763.21 crore to Rs 3,41,000.47 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 companies’ chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank in that order.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 98.48 points or 0.18 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

MarketMarket Capitalisationstock marketstock markets
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Six of top-10 valued companies lose Rs 92147 cr in market valuation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: Gokul hikes milk procurement price, selling price to go up in some areas
2GI certified Fazil mango variety from West Bengal exported to Bahrain: Commerce Ministry
3Petrol crosses Rs 109 in Bhopal and Indore, diesel nears Rs 99 after another hike