Six of top-10 most valued companies add Rs 74,240 crore in market cap; RIL leads

During the last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 433.68 points.

The combined market valuation of six of the top ten most valued companies rose by Rs 74,240 crore during the last week, with Reliance Industries leading the pack.

Six firms, namely Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank logged gains in their market valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

RIL’s valuation zoomed by Rs 50,556.75 crore to reach Rs 13,60,879.96 crore, ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation (m-cap) rose by Rs 7,092.05 crore to Rs 2,31,751.90 crore and HDFC Bank added Rs 6,241.63 crore to stand at Rs 5,74,119.37 crore.

Among others, TCS’ m-cap rose by Rs 4,690.48 crore to Rs 8,61,153.53 crore, Bharti Airtel’s valuation went up by Rs 3,136.95 crore to Rs 3,05,838.55 crore and ITC gained Rs 2,522.24 crore to Rs 2,41,182.98 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Infosys plunged by Rs 6,601.91 crore to Rs 4,04,952.60 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation came down by Rs 5,016.44 crore to Rs 2,65,584.08 crore, HDFC’s m-cap fell by Rs 849.96 crore to Rs 3,08,404.13 crore and HUL lost Rs 505.15 crore to Rs 5,19,426.78 crore.

During the last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 433.68 points or 1.15 per cent.

The chart of top-10 most valued companies was ruled by RIL, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.