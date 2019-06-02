Six of top-10 firms add Rs 99,994 crore in m-cap; TCS leads

By:
Published: June 2, 2019 11:03:52 AM

RIL's valuation tumbled Rs 4,452.13 crore to Rs 8,42,933.64 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) declined Rs 1,829.54 crore to Rs 3,14,637.18 crore.

The valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 55,235.1 crore to reach Rs 8,24,342.63 crore.

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 99,994.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topping the list. HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also on the gainers’ side, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank suffered losses in market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

HDFC Bank’s m-cap advanced Rs 14,333.73 crore to Rs 6,60,795.95 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 11,970.87 crore to Rs 3,21,924.71 crore.

The market cap of HDFC climbed Rs 9,538.27 crore to Rs 3,75,774.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) advanced Rs 7,799.37 crore to Rs 3,86,449.46 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation rose by Rs 1,116.72 crore to Rs 2,90,098.18 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of ITC dropped Rs 14,097.4 crore to Rs 3,41,586.77 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived Rs 5,197.06 crore to Rs 2,73,072.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 279.4 points to close at 39,714.20 on Friday.

