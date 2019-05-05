Six of top-10 companies lose Rs 64,219 crore in m-cap; TCS suffers biggest drop

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2019 10:42:48 AM

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued Indian companies plunged by Rs 64,219.2 crore last week, with IT giant TCS suffering the biggest drop.

Over the last week which had two market holidays, the BSE Sensex fell 104.07 points, or 0.26 per cent to close at 38,963.26 on Friday.

The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued Indian companies plunged by Rs 64,219.2 crore last week, with IT giant TCS suffering the biggest drop. ITC, HUL, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other firms which witnessed a slide in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank finished with gains.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 39,700.2 crore to stand at Rs 8,00,196.04 crore.

HUL’s valuation tumbled Rs 11,029.2 crore to Rs 3,66,441.16 crore and that of Infosys dropped Rs 5,832.53 crore to Rs 3,16,201.41 crore.

The market cap of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 35,58.82 crore to Rs 2,59,087.06 crore and that of SBI declined Rs 2,811.25 crore to reach Rs 2,75,904.37 crore.

ITC’s valuation fell by Rs 1,287.15 crore to Rs 3,72,172.06 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed by Rs 25,492.79 crore to Rs 6,45,508.46 crore.

The valuation of RIL jumped Rs 9,888.45 crore to Rs 8,91,893.89 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 7,654.43 crore to Rs 2,70,701.52 crore.

HDFC’s m-cap advanced Rs 6,102.5 crore to Rs 3,46,008.92 crore.

In the list of top-10 firms, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Over the last week which had two market holidays, the BSE Sensex fell 104.07 points, or 0.26 per cent to close at 38,963.26 on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Six of top-10 companies lose Rs 64,219 crore in m-cap; TCS suffers biggest drop
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition