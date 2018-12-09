Six of top 10 companies lose Rs 54,916 crore in m-cap, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank among the list

Six of top 10 companies lose Rs 54,916 crore in m-cap

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together lost Rs 54,916.4 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit. ITC, HDFC Bank, SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the other companies that witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while TCS, HUL, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank finished with gains for the trading week ended Friday. The market valuation of RIL slumped by Rs 22,153.28 crore to Rs 7,18,317.52 crore while that of ITC plummeted Rs 14,877.75 crore to Rs 3,35,637.09 crore.

M-cap of HDFC went down by Rs 5,139.73 crore to Rs 3,35,611.54 crore. SBI’s valuation declined by Rs 7,987.51 crore to reach Rs 2,45,783.14 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation dived by Rs 3,080.47 crore to Rs 5,72,419.47 crore while that of ICICI Bank stood at Rs 2,26,769.52 crore after a loss of Rs 1,677.66 crore.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 9,512.30 crore to its market valuation to reach Rs 7,48,957.23 crore while Infosys gained Rs 6,356.32 crore to Rs 2,97,523.86 crore. M-cap of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) surged Rs 14,990.19 crore to Rs 3,94,583.03 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 9,516.85 crore to Rs 2,44,548.88 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank in that order. Last week, the BSE Sensex fell by 521.05 points, or 1.43 per cent, to close at 35,673.25.