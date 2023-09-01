Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sita Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.65 Closed
-1.95-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sita Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.64₹22.65
₹22.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.54₹36.39
₹22.65
Open Price
₹22.64
Prev. Close
₹23.10
Volume
12,132

Sita Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.65
  • R222.66
  • R322.66
  • Pivot
    22.65
  • S122.64
  • S222.64
  • S322.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.0123.98
  • 1020.7325.19
  • 2019.3126.52
  • 5017.8525.12
  • 10017.6222.38
  • 20016.8320.15

Sita Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.96-35.2145.2934.0227.61170.9334.82
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sita Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Sita Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sita Enterprises Ltd.

Sita Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1982PLC026737 and registration number is 026737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Tulsyan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sarswat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep S Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanju Tulsyan
    Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Tulsyan
    Director

FAQs on Sita Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sita Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sita Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is 5.26 and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sita Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sita Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sita Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹36.39 and 52-week low of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data