MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sita Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1982PLC026737 and registration number is 026737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is 5.26 and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sita Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹36.39 and 52-week low of Sita Enterprises Ltd. is ₹13.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.