Here's the live share price of Sita Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sita Enterprises
|-1.87
|1.50
|-8.27
|-8.36
|-23.78
|63.87
|73.05
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sita Enterprises has declined 23.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sita Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.22
|145.47
|10
|140.69
|143.84
|20
|142.87
|143.24
|50
|144.68
|145.57
|100
|153.11
|149.99
|200
|156.51
|153.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sita Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Sita Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Sita Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Sita Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Sita Enterprises - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulatio
|May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Sita Enterprises - Announcement Under Regulation Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Secretarial Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Sita Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1982PLC026737 and registration number is 026737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sita Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sita Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sita Enterprises is ₹42.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sita Enterprises are ₹148.50 and ₹142.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sita Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sita Enterprises is ₹213.65 and 52-week low of Sita Enterprises is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sita Enterprises has shown returns of -5.08% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, -8.27% over 3 months, -23.78% over 1 year, 63.87% across 3 years, and 73.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises are 0.00 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global