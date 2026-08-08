What is the share price of Sita Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sita Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sita Enterprises? The Sita Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sita Enterprises? The market cap of Sita Enterprises is ₹42.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sita Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sita Enterprises are ₹148.50 and ₹142.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sita Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sita Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sita Enterprises is ₹213.65 and 52-week low of Sita Enterprises is ₹122.00 as on .

How has the Sita Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Sita Enterprises has shown returns of -5.08% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, -8.27% over 3 months, -23.78% over 1 year, 63.87% across 3 years, and 73.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises are 0.00 and 3.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global