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Sita Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SITA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sita Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.00 Closed
-5.08₹ -7.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sita Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.00₹148.50
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.00₹213.65
₹142.00
Open Price
₹143.60
Prev. Close
₹149.60
Volume
456

Source: Dion Global

Sita Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sita Enterprises		-1.871.50-8.27-8.36-23.7863.8773.05
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sita Enterprises has declined 23.78% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sita Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sita Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sita Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.22145.47
10140.69143.84
20142.87143.24
50144.68145.57
100153.11149.99
200156.51153.21

Source: Dion Global

Sita Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sita Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sita Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTSita Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTSita Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTSita Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 28, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTSita Enterprises - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulatio
May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTSita Enterprises - Announcement Under Regulation Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Secretarial Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Sita Enterprises

Sita Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1982PLC026737 and registration number is 026737. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kirit Gordhandas Thakker
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harsh Jitendra Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sarswat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anushree Rakesh Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sita Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Sita Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sita Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sita Enterprises?

The Sita Enterprises is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sita Enterprises?

The market cap of Sita Enterprises is ₹42.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sita Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sita Enterprises are ₹148.50 and ₹142.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sita Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sita Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sita Enterprises is ₹213.65 and 52-week low of Sita Enterprises is ₹122.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sita Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sita Enterprises has shown returns of -5.08% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, -8.27% over 3 months, -23.78% over 1 year, 63.87% across 3 years, and 73.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises are 0.00 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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