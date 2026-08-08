What is the share price of Sirohia & Sons? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirohia & Sons is ₹7.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Sirohia & Sons? The Sirohia & Sons is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sirohia & Sons? The market cap of Sirohia & Sons is ₹7.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sirohia & Sons? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sirohia & Sons are ₹7.24 and ₹7.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sirohia & Sons? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirohia & Sons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirohia & Sons is ₹8.78 and 52-week low of Sirohia & Sons is ₹4.82 as on .

How has the Sirohia & Sons performed historically in terms of returns? The Sirohia & Sons has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -4.99% over 3 months, 8.06% over 1 year, -8.79% across 3 years, and -4.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons are 233.55 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global