Sirohia & Sons Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIROHIA & SONS LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sirohia & Sons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.10₹6.10
₹6.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.10₹9.54
₹6.10
Open Price
₹6.10
Prev. Close
₹6.10
Volume
0

Sirohia & Sons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.1
  • R26.1
  • R36.1
  • Pivot
    6.1
  • S16.1
  • S26.1
  • S36.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.76.46
  • 108.986.94
  • 2010.087.71
  • 5011.349.35
  • 1007.370
  • 2003.680

Sirohia & Sons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.98-32.89-32.89-32.89-32.89-33.04-33.04
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.662.436.7914.87-16.07227.9959.11
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.944.4118.7121.0121.50156.1572.77
4.946.6632.0230.9220.4264.2564.25
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68

Sirohia & Sons Ltd. Share Holdings

Sirohia & Sons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Sirohia & Sons Ltd.

Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1990PLC049105 and registration number is 049105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Sirohia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajat Sirohia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Sirohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sirohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dipika Sirohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pritish Majumder
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Alfred Rana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sirohia & Sons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sirohia & Sons Ltd.?

The market cap of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹6.26 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sirohia & Sons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sirohia & Sons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sirohia & Sons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirohia & Sons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹9.54 and 52-week low of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

