Here's the live share price of Sirohia & Sons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sirohia & Sons
|0
|-4.99
|-4.99
|50.21
|8.06
|-8.79
|-4.49
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sirohia & Sons has gained 8.06% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Sirohia & Sons has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.49
|7.33
|10
|6.48
|7.05
|20
|6.5
|7.2
|50
|9.25
|8.35
|100
|9.06
|9.4
|200
|8.26
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sirohia & Sons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Sirohia & Sons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Sirohia & Sons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 27Th May, 2026
|May 18, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Sirohia & Sons - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Apr 16, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Sirohia & Sons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 12, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Sirohia & Sons - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Internal & Secretarial Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1990PLC049105 and registration number is 049105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirohia & Sons is ₹7.24 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Sirohia & Sons is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sirohia & Sons is ₹7.42 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sirohia & Sons are ₹7.24 and ₹7.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirohia & Sons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirohia & Sons is ₹8.78 and 52-week low of Sirohia & Sons is ₹4.82 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Sirohia & Sons has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -4.99% over 3 months, 8.06% over 1 year, -8.79% across 3 years, and -4.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons are 233.55 and 0.26 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global