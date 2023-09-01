Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.98
|-32.89
|-32.89
|-32.89
|-32.89
|-33.04
|-33.04
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.66
|2.43
|6.79
|14.87
|-16.07
|227.99
|59.11
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.94
|4.41
|18.71
|21.01
|21.50
|156.15
|72.77
|4.94
|6.66
|32.02
|30.92
|20.42
|64.25
|64.25
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1990PLC049105 and registration number is 049105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹6.26 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is 0.22 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirohia & Sons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹9.54 and 52-week low of Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.