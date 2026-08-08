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Sirohia & Sons Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIROHIA & SONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Sirohia & Sons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.24 Closed
-4.99₹ -0.38
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sirohia & Sons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.24₹7.24
₹7.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.82₹8.78
₹7.24
Open Price
₹7.24
Prev. Close
₹7.62
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Sirohia & Sons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sirohia & Sons		0-4.99-4.9950.218.06-8.79-4.49
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sirohia & Sons has gained 8.06% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Sirohia & Sons has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Sirohia & Sons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sirohia & Sons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.497.33
106.487.05
206.57.2
509.258.35
1009.069.4
2008.260

Source: Dion Global

Sirohia & Sons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sirohia & Sons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sirohia & Sons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTSirohia & Sons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTSirohia & Sons - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 27Th May, 2026
May 18, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTSirohia & Sons - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Apr 16, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTSirohia & Sons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 12, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTSirohia & Sons - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Internal & Secretarial Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Sirohia & Sons

Sirohia & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1990PLC049105 and registration number is 049105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Sirohia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajat Sirohia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Sirohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sirohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dipika Sirohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pritish Majumder
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Alfred Rana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sirohia & Sons Share Price

What is the share price of Sirohia & Sons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sirohia & Sons is ₹7.24 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sirohia & Sons?

The Sirohia & Sons is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sirohia & Sons?

The market cap of Sirohia & Sons is ₹7.42 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sirohia & Sons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sirohia & Sons are ₹7.24 and ₹7.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sirohia & Sons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sirohia & Sons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sirohia & Sons is ₹8.78 and 52-week low of Sirohia & Sons is ₹4.82 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Sirohia & Sons performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sirohia & Sons has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -4.99% for the past month, -4.99% over 3 months, 8.06% over 1 year, -8.79% across 3 years, and -4.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sirohia & Sons are 233.55 and 0.26 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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