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Sir Shadilal Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIR SHADILAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹263.55 Closed
0.30₹ 0.80
As on Jun 02, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sir Shadilal Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.05₹268.10
₹263.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.95₹311.80
₹263.55
Open Price
₹254.05
Prev. Close
₹262.75
Volume
527

Source: Dion Global

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sir Shadilal Enterprises		1.27-5.88-4.166.66-13.3124.7037.13
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sir Shadilal Enterprises has declined 13.31% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sir Shadilal Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5262.91262.99
10263.94264.7
20269.6267.02
50263.22265.42
100259.72261.05
200250.19259.42

Source: Dion Global

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sir Shadilal Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sir Shadilal Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 20, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTSir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 20, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTSir Shadilal Ent - Record Date For Determing The Eligibility Of Company''s Shareholders For Receiving Equity Shares Of Triven
May 20, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 20, 2026, 05:28 AM IST ISTSir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
May 19, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About Sir Shadilal Enterprises

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1933PLC146675 and registration number is 009509. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Sawhney
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Viswanathan
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sudipto Sarkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Dadoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sir Shadilal Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹263.55 as on Jun 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sir Shadilal Enterprises?

The Sir Shadilal Enterprises is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises?

The market cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹138.36 Cr as on Jun 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sir Shadilal Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises are ₹268.10 and ₹254.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sir Shadilal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹311.80 and 52-week low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹205.95 as on Jun 02, 2026.

How has the Sir Shadilal Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sir Shadilal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -4.16% over 3 months, -13.31% over 1 year, 24.7% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises are -5.83 and -0.57 on Jun 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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