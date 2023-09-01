Follow Us

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

SIR SHADILAL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹134.60 Closed
0.710.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.50₹141.85
₹134.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.05₹199.95
₹134.60
Open Price
₹141.85
Prev. Close
₹133.65
Volume
2,067

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.8
  • R2147
  • R3152.15
  • Pivot
    135.65
  • S1129.45
  • S2124.3
  • S3118.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5124.4131.48
  • 10122.94130.05
  • 20122.28128.85
  • 50140.93129.28
  • 100163.13132.13
  • 200184.77137.85

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.223.34-0.153.54-13.83254.21281.30
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.

Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1933PLC146675 and registration number is 009509. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 469.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Sharma
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajat Lal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Viswanathan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Lal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Viswanathan Hoon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Udit Pat Singhania
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹70.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is -2.65 and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is 0.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹134.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹199.95 and 52-week low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹107.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

