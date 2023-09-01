What is the Market Cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹70.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is -2.65 and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is 0.24 as on .

What is the share price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹134.60 as on .