What is the share price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹263.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Sir Shadilal Enterprises? The Sir Shadilal Enterprises is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises? The market cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹138.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sir Shadilal Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises are ₹268.10 and ₹254.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sir Shadilal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹311.80 and 52-week low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹205.95 as on .

How has the Sir Shadilal Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Sir Shadilal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -4.16% over 3 months, -13.31% over 1 year, 24.7% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises are -5.83 and -0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global