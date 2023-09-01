Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1933PLC146675 and registration number is 009509. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 469.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹70.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is -2.65 and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is 0.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹134.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹199.95 and 52-week low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is ₹107.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.