Here's the live share price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sir Shadilal Enterprises
|1.27
|-5.88
|-4.16
|6.66
|-13.31
|24.70
|37.13
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sir Shadilal Enterprises has declined 13.31% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Sir Shadilal Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|262.91
|262.99
|10
|263.94
|264.7
|20
|269.6
|267.02
|50
|263.22
|265.42
|100
|259.72
|261.05
|200
|250.19
|259.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sir Shadilal Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 20, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Sir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 20, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Sir Shadilal Ent - Record Date For Determing The Eligibility Of Company''s Shareholders For Receiving Equity Shares Of Triven
|May 20, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Sir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 20, 2026, 05:28 AM IST IST
|Sir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|May 19, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Sir Shadilal Ent - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
Sir Shadilal Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909UP1933PLC146675 and registration number is 009509. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 268.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹263.55 as on Jun 02, 2026.
The Sir Shadilal Enterprises is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹138.36 Cr as on Jun 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sir Shadilal Enterprises are ₹268.10 and ₹254.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sir Shadilal Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹311.80 and 52-week low of Sir Shadilal Enterprises is ₹205.95 as on Jun 02, 2026.
The Sir Shadilal Enterprises has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, -4.16% over 3 months, -13.31% over 1 year, 24.7% across 3 years, and 37.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sir Shadilal Enterprises are -5.83 and -0.57 on Jun 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global