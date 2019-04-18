SIP investments flying high: Contributions surge 38% in FY19 to Rs 92,693 crore; 4 key highlights

Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor to total industry AUM at a whopping 40.62% as at March-end.

There has been growing popularity of investing via Systematic Investment Plans, with total amount invested through SIPs registering a robust 38% on-year jump to Rs 92,693 crore. Notably, the mutual fund industry has added about 9.13 lakh SIP accounts each month on an average in FY2019, ICRA said in a recent report. We take a look at 5 key highlights from the mutual funds industry.

Maharashtra retains stronghold

Notably, Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor to total industry AUM at a whopping 40.62% as at March-end. New Delhi remains the second largest contributor (9.20%), with its share going up on a monthly basis, ICRA noted. Karnataka (7.26%) and Gujarat (7.13%) maintained their third and fourth positions, respectively. The total industry AAUM has surged to Rs 24.58 lakh crore, up 1.36% on-month. AAUM from Maharashtra and New Delhi came in at approximately Rs 10 lakh crore and Rs 2.26 lakh crore, respectively.

Share of equity-oriented schemes rise

Out of total assets under management, proportionate share of equity-oriented schemes has risen to 42.05% of the industry assets in the last month of the financial year as against 41.07% in February 2019. “Meanwhile, it came in at 52.32% in March as against 54.12% in the previous month for Liquid and Debt oriented schemes. Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) and Fund of funds (FoF) share stood at 5.18% in the month under review,” noted ICRA.

Individual investors’ contribution jumps

The total contribution from individual investors has grown to 55.09% of the industry AAUM in March 2019 as against 53.54% in February 2019, according to AMFI data. Notably, this figure includes HNIs. Institutional investors hold the balance 44.91%, out of which more than 90% is held by corporates and rest by banks and FIIs.

Small towns pitch in

In what could indicate an improvement in peentration, the country’s smaller towns or B30 (beyond top 30 cities) accounted for 15.44% of the total industry AAUM in March 2019 as against 15.10% at the end of February 2019. “Non-Associate Distributor contributed 62.32% and 48.66% of the AAUM in B30 and T30 cities, respectively. Direct contributed 18.35% and 45.20% in B30 and T30 cities, respectively,” noted ICRA in its report.