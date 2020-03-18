SIP investment rises in February even as Sensex, Nifty fall amid Coronavirus concern; here’s why

In the first 11 months of FY21, the total SIP contribution surged to Rs 91,443 crore as compared with Rs 84,638 crore in April-February FY19, the AMFI data also showed.

Even as concerns over the impact of Coronavirus are spooking the stock markets, investment in the mutual fund industry through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rose in February 2020, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed. More than Rs 8,500 crore were garnered through SIPs in February, a rise of 5.2 per cent from the year-ago period. In the first 11 months of FY21, the total SIP contribution surged to Rs 91,443 crore as compared with Rs 84,638 crore in April-February FY19, the AMFI data also showed.

“We expect continued buoyancy in SIP flows in March too, though a few institutional investors may reassess their investment strategy, given the deep correction in markets,” Amfi Chief Executive N S Venkatesh said. ”Individual investors continue to repose trust in the equity market, investing through mutual funds via the SIP route and I am happy to note that SIP monthly contributions have breached the Rs 8,000 crore mark for the 15th consecutive month,” N S Venkatesh added.

The industry body said that SIP is the preferred investment mode for retail investors in mutual funds as it aids in cutting market timing risk. In February, SIP contribution in February stood at Rs 8,513 crore, which was higher than Rs 8,095 crore clocked in the same month last year. However, the 44-player mutual fund industry, which mainly depends on SIPs for inflows in equity funds, saw a marginal drop in SIP investments as compared to the preceding month. In January this year, the industry collected Rs 8,532 crore in SIP investment. Meanwhile, the stock markets in India fell nearly 7 per cent in February 2020 amid the concerns arising out of Coronavirus spread.