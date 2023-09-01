Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|-2.28
|23.44
|57.78
|60.74
|123.45
|225.88
|273.79
|4.20
|24.11
|58.73
|98.18
|72.92
|123.13
|176.36
|3.83
|-10.77
|6.64
|33.99
|15.28
|92.56
|25.55
|-1.17
|-6.14
|0.40
|2.08
|2.48
|237.91
|205.49
|-2.81
|6.84
|18.99
|73.02
|68.38
|418.85
|179.27
|1.78
|6.70
|19.20
|14.52
|15.15
|108.43
|41.39
|2.02
|32.22
|34.57
|62.20
|-10.53
|-13.91
|-13.91
|3.03
|-6.56
|9.11
|17.19
|3.44
|376.70
|139.01
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|2.04
|7.04
|33.75
|53.52
|6.97
|33.11
|-6.06
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|-9.32
|10.72
|2.01
|-3.37
|87.66
|355.02
|631.32
|159.69
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-1.45
|-2.40
|-8.96
|31.55
|23.26
|239.17
|24.31
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.42
|8.31
|-9.08
|-11.87
|-4.58
|669.06
|559.60
|-2.38
|3.89
|-2.69
|-14.46
|-21.86
|-36.47
|-36.47
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|5.00
|46.09
|24.14
|45.24
|-11.11
|-11.11
|-11.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120GJ2015PLC084071 and registration number is 084071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹73.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is -0.13 and PB ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is -0.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.