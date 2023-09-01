Follow Us

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Share Price

SINTEX PLASTICS TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.15 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.10₹1.15
₹1.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.00₹3.85
₹1.15
Open Price
₹1.15
Prev. Close
₹1.15
Volume
19,26,735

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.17
  • R21.18
  • R31.22
  • Pivot
    1.13
  • S11.12
  • S21.08
  • S31.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.211.15
  • 103.291.15
  • 203.371.19
  • 503.61.42
  • 1004.131.84
  • 2006.012.64

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
-2.2823.4457.7860.74123.45225.88273.79
4.2024.1158.7398.1872.92123.13176.36
3.83-10.776.6433.9915.2892.5625.55
-1.17-6.140.402.082.48237.91205.49
-2.816.8418.9973.0268.38418.85179.27
1.786.7019.2014.5215.15108.4341.39
2.0232.2234.5762.20-10.53-13.91-13.91
3.03-6.569.1117.193.44376.70139.01
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
2.047.0433.7553.526.9733.11-6.06
-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32
10.722.01-3.3787.66355.02631.32159.69
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-1.45-2.40-8.9631.5523.26239.1724.31
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.428.31-9.08-11.87-4.58669.06559.60
-2.383.89-2.69-14.46-21.86-36.47-36.47
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
5.0046.0924.1445.24-11.11-11.11-11.11

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120GJ2015PLC084071 and registration number is 084071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit D Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul A Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mamta P Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajesh B Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh L Chhunchha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Khera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavan Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹73.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is -0.13 and PB ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is -0.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹3.85 and 52-week low of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

