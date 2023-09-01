What is the Market Cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.? The market cap of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹73.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is -0.13 and PB ratio of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is -0.33 as on .

What is the share price of Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on .