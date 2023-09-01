Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sintercom India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SINTERCOM INDIA LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹126.20 Closed
0.881.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sintercom India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹124.15₹127.95
₹126.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.20₹139.50
₹126.20
Open Price
₹124.15
Prev. Close
₹125.10
Volume
3,939

Sintercom India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1128.28
  • R2130.02
  • R3132.08
  • Pivot
    126.22
  • S1124.48
  • S2122.42
  • S3120.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 583.22126.23
  • 1082.83126.43
  • 2083.82126.3
  • 5085.41123.39
  • 10086.41117.76
  • 20089.69110.35

Sintercom India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Sintercom India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sintercom India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sintercom India Ltd.

Sintercom India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2007PLC129627 and registration number is 129627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hari Nair
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Raval
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bernd Badurek
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhavi Pandarangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madan Godse
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dara Kalyaniwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Padmanabh Barve
    Director

FAQs on Sintercom India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sintercom India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹347.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sintercom India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sintercom India Ltd. is 858.5 and PB ratio of Sintercom India Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sintercom India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹126.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sintercom India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sintercom India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹139.50 and 52-week low of Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹79.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data