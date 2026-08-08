What is the share price of Sintercom India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintercom India is ₹83.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Sintercom India? The Sintercom India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sintercom India? The market cap of Sintercom India is ₹230.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sintercom India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sintercom India are ₹85.95 and ₹83.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sintercom India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sintercom India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sintercom India is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sintercom India is ₹62.99 as on .

How has the Sintercom India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sintercom India has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, 6.66% over 3 months, -36.28% over 1 year, -13.39% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sintercom India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sintercom India are 161.66 and 2.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global