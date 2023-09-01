Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.12
|-1.48
|19.50
|27.83
|45.96
|68.73
|75.76
|3.99
|0.07
|2.18
|3.86
|7.62
|53.38
|-11.12
|3.66
|1.63
|12.25
|28.96
|51.95
|190.77
|93.40
|1.23
|-19.94
|50.71
|99.63
|183.93
|298.06
|61.94
|0.66
|45.49
|81.88
|124.70
|104.52
|455.33
|126.32
|1.39
|-3.02
|13.73
|16.63
|25.09
|-8.55
|-17.06
|-0.04
|17.90
|82.47
|142.70
|112.73
|732.07
|265.68
|-47.09
|-47.54
|-26.35
|-40.15
|-22.37
|152.33
|44.80
|-11.31
|12.28
|40.90
|29.47
|20.54
|158.75
|51.46
|12.70
|8.12
|30.84
|34.51
|8.54
|21.83
|-36.84
|1.02
|-2.30
|12.40
|50.48
|21.62
|52.09
|-35.13
|11.89
|7.00
|13.17
|19.73
|16.14
|181.91
|80.89
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Sintercom India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2007PLC129627 and registration number is 129627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹347.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sintercom India Ltd. is 858.5 and PB ratio of Sintercom India Ltd. is 3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹126.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sintercom India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹139.50 and 52-week low of Sintercom India Ltd. is ₹79.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.