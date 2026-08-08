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Sintercom India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SINTERCOM INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Sintercom India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.74 Closed
-1.40₹ -1.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sintercom India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.27₹85.95
₹83.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.99₹134.00
₹83.74
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹84.93
Volume
6,250

Source: Dion Global

Sintercom India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sintercom India		0.069.166.66-13.44-36.28-13.39-0.25
Bosch		4.542.4213.3420.5411.3633.1423.90
Sundram Fasteners		11.5717.2525.5717.6315.16-3.137.26
SPR Auto Technologies Ltd		-0.052.9021.8443.9079.4246.3754.44
Banco Products (India)		7.801.007.296.5916.4260.2053.22
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)		3.778.723.516.62-9.2510.1410.53
Talbros Automotive Components		7.759.3033.0853.1456.3035.8647.09
GNA Axles		-1.6012.2319.5619.0376.382.207.50
Autoline Industries		6.836.8416.0815.7029.873.498.64
Menon Pistons		4.89-1.2426.2529.9529.959.125.38
UCAL		3.432.5414.794.71-14.62-5.91-4.50
Rane Engine Valve		-0.8612.50-6.16-28.34-13.927.6310.03
Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)		0.56-3.21-1.1513.01-1.717.134.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sintercom India has declined 36.28% compared to peers like Bosch (11.36%), Sundram Fasteners (15.16%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (79.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Sintercom India has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.90%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.26%).

Sintercom India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sintercom India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
584.8683.62
1083.1183.11
2080.4181.54
5077.3779.38
10077.2581.18
20090.8589.89

Source: Dion Global

Sintercom India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sintercom India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sintercom India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sintercom India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sintercom India

Sintercom India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2007PLC129627 and registration number is 129627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hari Nair
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Raval
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Michael Hummelbrunner
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Revati Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dara Kalyaniwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Partha Pati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sintercom India Share Price

What is the share price of Sintercom India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintercom India is ₹83.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sintercom India?

The Sintercom India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sintercom India?

The market cap of Sintercom India is ₹230.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sintercom India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sintercom India are ₹85.95 and ₹83.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sintercom India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sintercom India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sintercom India is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sintercom India is ₹62.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sintercom India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sintercom India has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, 6.66% over 3 months, -36.28% over 1 year, -13.39% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sintercom India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sintercom India are 161.66 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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