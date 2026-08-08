Here's the live share price of Sintercom India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sintercom India
|0.06
|9.16
|6.66
|-13.44
|-36.28
|-13.39
|-0.25
|Bosch
|4.54
|2.42
|13.34
|20.54
|11.36
|33.14
|23.90
|Sundram Fasteners
|11.57
|17.25
|25.57
|17.63
|15.16
|-3.13
|7.26
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|-0.05
|2.90
|21.84
|43.90
|79.42
|46.37
|54.44
|Banco Products (India)
|7.80
|1.00
|7.29
|6.59
|16.42
|60.20
|53.22
|Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)
|3.77
|8.72
|3.51
|6.62
|-9.25
|10.14
|10.53
|Talbros Automotive Components
|7.75
|9.30
|33.08
|53.14
|56.30
|35.86
|47.09
|GNA Axles
|-1.60
|12.23
|19.56
|19.03
|76.38
|2.20
|7.50
|Autoline Industries
|6.83
|6.84
|16.08
|15.70
|29.87
|3.49
|8.64
|Menon Pistons
|4.89
|-1.24
|26.25
|29.95
|29.95
|9.12
|5.38
|UCAL
|3.43
|2.54
|14.79
|4.71
|-14.62
|-5.91
|-4.50
|Rane Engine Valve
|-0.86
|12.50
|-6.16
|-28.34
|-13.92
|7.63
|10.03
|Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi)
|0.56
|-3.21
|-1.15
|13.01
|-1.71
|7.13
|4.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sintercom India has declined 36.28% compared to peers like Bosch (11.36%), Sundram Fasteners (15.16%), SPR Auto Technologies Ltd (79.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Sintercom India has underperformed peers relative to Bosch (23.90%) and Sundram Fasteners (7.26%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|84.86
|83.62
|10
|83.11
|83.11
|20
|80.41
|81.54
|50
|77.37
|79.38
|100
|77.25
|81.18
|200
|90.85
|89.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sintercom India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sintercom India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sintercom India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN2007PLC129627 and registration number is 129627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sintercom India is ₹83.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sintercom India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sintercom India is ₹230.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sintercom India are ₹85.95 and ₹83.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sintercom India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sintercom India is ₹134.00 and 52-week low of Sintercom India is ₹62.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sintercom India has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, 6.66% over 3 months, -36.28% over 1 year, -13.39% across 3 years, and -0.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sintercom India are 161.66 and 2.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global