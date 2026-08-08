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Sinnar Bidi Udyog Share Price

NSE
BSE

SINNAR BIDI UDYOG

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tobacco

Here's the live share price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹710.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sinnar Bidi Udyog Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹710.00₹710.00
₹710.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹623.00₹1,047.00
₹710.00
Open Price
₹710.00
Prev. Close
₹710.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sinnar Bidi Udyog		-1.66-7.31-1.29-17.89-32.1946.4626.96
ITC		1.62-1.18-7.20-11.49-30.97-14.385.96
Godfrey Phillips India		6.906.95-2.524.50-31.5749.4345.82
VST Industries		-0.52-17.63-14.97-8.68-22.19-11.64-6.37
Elitecon International		15.58-24.96-50.36-74.71-92.68154.1975.02
NTC Industries		4.110.03-10.54-19.57-12.8523.3613.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sinnar Bidi Udyog has declined 32.19% compared to peers like ITC (-30.97%), Godfrey Phillips India (-31.57%), VST Industries (-22.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Sinnar Bidi Udyog has outperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%).

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5715.6713.88
10715.38719.99
20745.82733.84
50774.32756.32
100787.81766.55
200756.17746.27

Source: Dion Global

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sinnar Bidi Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sinnar Bidi Udyog Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTSinnar Bidi Udyo - Disclosure Of Delay In Filling Vacancy Of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Of The Compnay
Jul 15, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTSinnar Bidi Udyo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTSinnar Bidi Udyo - Board Meeting Outcome for To Note The Fine Levied By BSE For Non-Compliance With Regulation 29 Of The SEBI
Jun 16, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTSinnar Bidi Udyo - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 16, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTSinnar Bidi Udyo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Dated 16Th June 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Sinnar Bidi Udyog

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16002MH1974PLC017734 and registration number is 017734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of manufactured tobacco & tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramdas Jadhav
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Bharti Sancheti
    Director
  • Mr. Laxminarayan Karwa
    Director
  • Mr. Bhausaheb Pawar
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpit Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aditi Shah
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Sinnar Bidi Udyog Share Price

What is the share price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹710.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sinnar Bidi Udyog?

The Sinnar Bidi Udyog is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog?

The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹28.40 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sinnar Bidi Udyog?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog are ₹710.00 and ₹710.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinnar Bidi Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹1,047.00 and 52-week low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹623.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sinnar Bidi Udyog performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sinnar Bidi Udyog has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -1.29% over 3 months, -32.19% over 1 year, 46.46% across 3 years, and 26.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog are -212.26 and 6.67 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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