What is the share price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹710.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sinnar Bidi Udyog? The Sinnar Bidi Udyog is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog? The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹28.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sinnar Bidi Udyog? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog are ₹710.00 and ₹710.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinnar Bidi Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹1,047.00 and 52-week low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹623.00 as on .

How has the Sinnar Bidi Udyog performed historically in terms of returns? The Sinnar Bidi Udyog has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -1.29% over 3 months, -32.19% over 1 year, 46.46% across 3 years, and 26.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog are -212.26 and 6.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global