Here's the live share price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|-1.66
|-7.31
|-1.29
|-17.89
|-32.19
|46.46
|26.96
|ITC
|1.62
|-1.18
|-7.20
|-11.49
|-30.97
|-14.38
|5.96
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6.90
|6.95
|-2.52
|4.50
|-31.57
|49.43
|45.82
|VST Industries
|-0.52
|-17.63
|-14.97
|-8.68
|-22.19
|-11.64
|-6.37
|Elitecon International
|15.58
|-24.96
|-50.36
|-74.71
|-92.68
|154.19
|75.02
|NTC Industries
|4.11
|0.03
|-10.54
|-19.57
|-12.85
|23.36
|13.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sinnar Bidi Udyog has declined 32.19% compared to peers like ITC (-30.97%), Godfrey Phillips India (-31.57%), VST Industries (-22.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Sinnar Bidi Udyog has outperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|715.6
|713.88
|10
|715.38
|719.99
|20
|745.82
|733.84
|50
|774.32
|756.32
|100
|787.81
|766.55
|200
|756.17
|746.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sinnar Bidi Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Sinnar Bidi Udyo - Disclosure Of Delay In Filling Vacancy Of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Of The Compnay
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Sinnar Bidi Udyo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Sinnar Bidi Udyo - Board Meeting Outcome for To Note The Fine Levied By BSE For Non-Compliance With Regulation 29 Of The SEBI
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Sinnar Bidi Udyo - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 16, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Sinnar Bidi Udyo - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Dated 16Th June 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16002MH1974PLC017734 and registration number is 017734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of manufactured tobacco & tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹710.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sinnar Bidi Udyog is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹28.40 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog are ₹710.00 and ₹710.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinnar Bidi Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹1,047.00 and 52-week low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog is ₹623.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sinnar Bidi Udyog has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -1.29% over 3 months, -32.19% over 1 year, 46.46% across 3 years, and 26.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog are -212.26 and 6.67 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global