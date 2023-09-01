Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.23
|21.53
|27.60
|27.60
|27.60
|27.60
|27.74
|4.47
|18.28
|13.14
|8.79
|-17.88
|97.60
|8.98
|-1.73
|9.59
|30.45
|23.74
|17.37
|76.70
|-14.78
|-3.81
|-10.61
|-8.66
|-16.74
|-31.67
|433.33
|288.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16002MH1974PLC017734 and registration number is 017734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pan Masala/Tobacco Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹10.99 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is 27.64 and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is 2.54 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹274.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹274.65 and 52-week low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹215.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.