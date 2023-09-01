Follow Us

SINNAR BIDI UDYOG LTD.

Sector : Pan Masala/Tobacco Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹274.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹274.65₹274.65
₹274.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.25₹274.65
₹274.65
Open Price
₹274.65
Prev. Close
₹274.65
Volume
0

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1274.65
  • R2274.65
  • R3274.65
  • Pivot
    274.65
  • S1274.65
  • S2274.65
  • S3274.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5214.2253.13
  • 10206.97239.01
  • 20208.19226.62
  • 50195.530
  • 100255.640
  • 200199.010

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2321.5327.6027.6027.6027.6027.74
4.4718.2813.148.79-17.8897.608.98
-1.739.5930.4523.7417.3776.70-14.78
-3.81-10.61-8.66-16.74-31.67433.33288.66

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. Share Holdings

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16002MH1974PLC017734 and registration number is 017734. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pan Masala/Tobacco Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. L M Karwa
    Director
  • Ms. B S Sancheti
    Director
  • Mr. M D Deshpande
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mansoor Mahebub Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R N Tatiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B S Pawar
    Director

FAQs on Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.?

The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹10.99 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is 27.64 and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is 2.54 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹274.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹274.65 and 52-week low of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹215.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

