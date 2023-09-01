What is the Market Cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.? The market cap of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹10.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is 27.64 and PB ratio of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is 2.54 as on .

What is the share price of Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd. is ₹274.65 as on .