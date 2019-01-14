Singapore’s Temasek sells property assets to CapitaLand for $4.4 billion

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 8:04 AM

CapitaLand will pay a mix of cash and new stock for the assets, it said in a statement on Monday. The deal will bolster its assets to more than S$116 billion, spread across 180 cities in 32 countries, CapitaLand added.

Singapore’s Temasek sells property assets to CapitaLand for .4 billion

Singapore developer CapitaLand Ltd. agreed to buy two property units from state investor Temasek Holdings Pte. for S$6 billion ($4.4 billion) in a deal it said will create Asia’s largest diversified real estate company.

CapitaLand will pay a mix of cash and new stock for the assets, it said in a statement on Monday. The deal will bolster its assets to more than S$116 billion, spread across 180 cities in 32 countries, CapitaLand added.

The transaction vaults the company over a 2020 target for assets under management as it moves into logistics, business parks and data centers. The deal also takes the developer deeper into new markets such as the U.S. and Europe, as well as expanding its reach in Singapore.

“The deal looks positive for CapitaLand to drive its long-term earnings growth,” said Patrick Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, citing a 40 percent boost to assets in Singapore.

The company’s 2020 target for assets under management had been S$100 billion. The deal will need approval from independent shareholders.

The transaction “adds a portfolio of operating assets that contribute income today, while adding a sizeable pipeline of development projects,” CapitaLand’s Chief Executive Officer Lee Chee Koon said in the statement. “Geographically, the deal strengthens CapitaLand’s presence in our core markets of Singapore and China, while adding meaningful scale in India, U.S. and Europe.”

The units that CapitaLand is buying are Ascendas Pte. and Singbridge Pte. The developer will pay half of the S$6 billion in cash and the remainder in new shares, which will be priced at S$3.50 apiece, the company said. That will increase Temasek’s stake in CapitaLand to about 51 percent from some 40.8 percent, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Singapore’s Temasek sells property assets to CapitaLand for $4.4 billion
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition