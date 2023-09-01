What is the Market Cap of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is -8.35 and PB ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is -3.61 as on .

What is the share price of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹18.84 as on .