MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21000MH1976PLC018902 and registration number is 018902. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.32 Cr as on Jun 13, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is -8.35 and PB ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is -3.61 as on Jun 13, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹18.84 as on Jun 13, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹18.84 and 52-week low of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹17.95 as on Jun 13, 2023.