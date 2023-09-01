Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SINDU VALLEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.84 Closed
00
As on Jun 13, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.84₹18.84
₹18.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.95₹18.84
₹18.84
Open Price
₹18.84
Prev. Close
₹18.84
Volume
0

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.84
  • R218.84
  • R318.84
  • Pivot
    18.84
  • S118.84
  • S218.84
  • S318.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.8417.31
  • 1013.80
  • 2013.10
  • 508.710
  • 10016.670
  • 2008.330

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0004.964.9615.5825.68
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.

Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21000MH1976PLC018902 and registration number is 018902. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    46, Mulji Jetha Building, 2nd floor, Mumbai Maharashtra 400002
  • Contact
    sinduvalley76@gmail.com0

Management

  • Mr. Lakshman Madesh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Doraiswamy Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Padmanabh Kamti
    Director
  • Mrs. Sharitha Madesh
    Director

FAQs on Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹1.32 Cr as on Jun 13, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is -8.35 and PB ratio of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is -3.61 as on Jun 13, 2023.

What is the share price of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹18.84 as on Jun 13, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹18.84 and 52-week low of Sindu Valley Technologies Ltd. is ₹17.95 as on Jun 13, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data