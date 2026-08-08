Here's the live share price of Sinclairs Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sinclairs Hotels
|3.83
|0.50
|-6.19
|-3.67
|-21.42
|-1.24
|14.50
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sinclairs Hotels has declined 21.42% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sinclairs Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.82
|74.43
|10
|74.08
|74.36
|20
|74.73
|74.69
|50
|75.46
|75.53
|100
|76.32
|76.87
|200
|80.13
|80.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sinclairs Hotels saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.04%, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|SinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|SinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|SinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:02 PM IST IST
|SinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|SinclairsHotels - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For FY 2025-26 I.E. Tuesday, September 8, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1971PLC028152 and registration number is 028152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinclairs Hotels is ₹76.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sinclairs Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹390.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sinclairs Hotels are ₹82.20 and ₹76.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinclairs Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹114.80 and 52-week low of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹69.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sinclairs Hotels has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -6.19% over 3 months, -21.42% over 1 year, -1.24% across 3 years, and 14.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels are 36.19 and 3.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global