What is the share price of Sinclairs Hotels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinclairs Hotels is ₹76.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sinclairs Hotels? The Sinclairs Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sinclairs Hotels? The market cap of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹390.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sinclairs Hotels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sinclairs Hotels are ₹82.20 and ₹76.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sinclairs Hotels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinclairs Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹114.80 and 52-week low of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹69.19 as on .

How has the Sinclairs Hotels performed historically in terms of returns? The Sinclairs Hotels has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -6.19% over 3 months, -21.42% over 1 year, -1.24% across 3 years, and 14.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels are 36.19 and 3.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global