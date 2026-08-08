Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sinclairs Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SINCLAIRS HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Sinclairs Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.10 Closed
-0.70₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sinclairs Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.00₹82.20
₹76.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.19₹114.80
₹76.10
Open Price
₹82.20
Prev. Close
₹76.64
Volume
6,866

Source: Dion Global

Sinclairs Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sinclairs Hotels		3.830.50-6.19-3.67-21.42-1.2414.50
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sinclairs Hotels has declined 21.42% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sinclairs Hotels has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Sinclairs Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sinclairs Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.8274.43
1074.0874.36
2074.7374.69
5075.4675.53
10076.3276.87
20080.1380.5

Source: Dion Global

Sinclairs Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sinclairs Hotels saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.04%, while DII stake increased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sinclairs Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTSinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTSinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTSinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 08:02 PM IST ISTSinclairsHotels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTSinclairsHotels - Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For FY 2025-26 I.E. Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sinclairs Hotels

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1971PLC028152 and registration number is 028152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navin Suchanti
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vivek Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Pramina Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Mor
    Director
  • Dr. Niren Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Khandelwal
    Director

FAQs on Sinclairs Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Sinclairs Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinclairs Hotels is ₹76.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sinclairs Hotels?

The Sinclairs Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sinclairs Hotels?

The market cap of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹390.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sinclairs Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sinclairs Hotels are ₹82.20 and ₹76.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sinclairs Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinclairs Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹114.80 and 52-week low of Sinclairs Hotels is ₹69.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sinclairs Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sinclairs Hotels has shown returns of -0.7% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -6.19% over 3 months, -21.42% over 1 year, -1.24% across 3 years, and 14.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels are 36.19 and 3.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sinclairs Hotels News

More Sinclairs Hotels News
Market Pulse