Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹157.30 Closed
0.771.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.00₹159.70
₹157.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.53₹170.00
₹157.30
Open Price
₹156.00
Prev. Close
₹156.10
Volume
31,016

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1160.2
  • R2161.8
  • R3163.9
  • Pivot
    158.1
  • S1156.5
  • S2154.4
  • S3152.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.16159.68
  • 10123.12160.25
  • 20121.89157.16
  • 50115.06144.6
  • 100102.05132.47
  • 20094.53121.09

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.993.4528.9352.7947.84276.32112.34
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. Share Holdings

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB1971PLC028152 and registration number is 028152. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Navin Suchanti
    Chairman
  • Ms. Kumkum Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Pramina Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Dip Narayan Mittra
    Director
  • Dr. Niren Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Khandelwal
    Director

FAQs on Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.?

The market cap of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is ₹427.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is 12.57 and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is 3.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is ₹157.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is ₹170.00 and 52-week low of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is ₹92.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data