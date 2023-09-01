What is the Market Cap of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.? The market cap of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is ₹427.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is 12.57 and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is 3.42 as on .

What is the share price of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sinclairs Hotels Ltd. is ₹157.30 as on .