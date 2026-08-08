Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Simran Farms Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIMRAN FARMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Simran Farms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹153.05 Closed
0.13₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Simran Farms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.95₹157.85
₹153.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.60₹198.00
₹153.05
Open Price
₹151.00
Prev. Close
₹152.85
Volume
38,860

Source: Dion Global

Simran Farms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simran Farms		0.53-3.04-9.81-13.02-5.520.4911.31
Venky's (India)		4.5412.11-3.625.774.24-6.39-10.95

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simran Farms has declined 5.52% compared to peers like Venky's (India) (4.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Simran Farms has outperformed peers relative to Venky's (India) (-10.95%).

Simran Farms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simran Farms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.7151.88
10150.71151.67
20152.43152.49
50157.15155.34
100157.31158.04
200162.89161.6

Source: Dion Global

Simran Farms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simran Farms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Simran Farms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTSimran Farms - Board Meeting Intimation for For Meeting To Be Held On 13.08.2026
Jul 06, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTSimran Farms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTSimran Farms - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For Q4 And Year 31 Mar 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSimran Farms - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 21, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTSimran Farms - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Simran Farms

Simran Farms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222MP1984PLC002627 and registration number is 002627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of bananas. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 874.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harender Singh Bhatia
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mr. Kawaljeet Singh Bhatia
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh Bhatia
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sherry Mac
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satinder Pal Singh Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Chhabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Simran Farms Share Price

What is the share price of Simran Farms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simran Farms is ₹153.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simran Farms?

The Simran Farms is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simran Farms?

The market cap of Simran Farms is ₹73.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simran Farms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simran Farms are ₹157.85 and ₹149.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simran Farms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simran Farms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simran Farms is ₹198.00 and 52-week low of Simran Farms is ₹131.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Simran Farms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simran Farms has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, -5.41% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simran Farms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simran Farms are 14.54 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Simran Farms News

More Simran Farms News
Market Pulse