What is the Market Cap of Simran Farms Ltd.? The market cap of Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹51.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simran Farms Ltd.? P/E ratio of Simran Farms Ltd. is 12.8 and PB ratio of Simran Farms Ltd. is 1.7 as on .

What is the share price of Simran Farms Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹134.95 as on .