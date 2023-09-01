Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.43
|-6.19
|8.22
|12.46
|-2.39
|181.15
|152.95
|3.75
|0.01
|19.18
|20.52
|-5.37
|31.85
|-28.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Simran Farms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222MP1984PLC002627 and registration number is 002627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of bananas. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 393.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹51.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Simran Farms Ltd. is 12.8 and PB ratio of Simran Farms Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹134.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simran Farms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹177.50 and 52-week low of Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹87.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.