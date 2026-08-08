Here's the live share price of Simran Farms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simran Farms
|0.53
|-3.04
|-9.81
|-13.02
|-5.52
|0.49
|11.31
|Venky's (India)
|4.54
|12.11
|-3.62
|5.77
|4.24
|-6.39
|-10.95
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simran Farms has declined 5.52% compared to peers like Venky's (India) (4.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Simran Farms has outperformed peers relative to Venky's (India) (-10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.7
|151.88
|10
|150.71
|151.67
|20
|152.43
|152.49
|50
|157.15
|155.34
|100
|157.31
|158.04
|200
|162.89
|161.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simran Farms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Simran Farms - Board Meeting Intimation for For Meeting To Be Held On 13.08.2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Simran Farms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Simran Farms - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For Q4 And Year 31 Mar 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Simran Farms - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 21, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Simran Farms - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Simran Farms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222MP1984PLC002627 and registration number is 002627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of bananas. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 874.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simran Farms is ₹153.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simran Farms is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simran Farms is ₹73.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simran Farms are ₹157.85 and ₹149.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simran Farms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simran Farms is ₹198.00 and 52-week low of Simran Farms is ₹131.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simran Farms has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, -5.41% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simran Farms are 14.54 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global