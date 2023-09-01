Follow Us

Simran Farms Ltd. Share Price

SIMRAN FARMS LTD.

Sector : Livestock - Hatcheries/Poultry | Smallcap | BSE
₹134.95 Closed
1.542.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Simran Farms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.00₹138.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.50₹177.50
Open Price
₹138.00
Prev. Close
₹132.90
Volume
1,637

Simran Farms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1138.63
  • R2142.32
  • R3146.63
  • Pivot
    134.32
  • S1130.63
  • S2126.32
  • S3122.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5152.36131.35
  • 10149.34132.64
  • 20146.13136.19
  • 50145.67138.17
  • 100139.28134.82
  • 200159.89133.35

Simran Farms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.43-6.198.2212.46-2.39181.15152.95
3.750.0119.1820.52-5.3731.85-28.47

Simran Farms Ltd. Share Holdings

Simran Farms Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simran Farms Ltd.

Simran Farms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01222MP1984PLC002627 and registration number is 002627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of bananas. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 393.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harender Singh Bhatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kawaljeet Singh Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gurmeet Singh Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Darshan Singh Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Surendra Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jasmeet Kaur Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Simran Farms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simran Farms Ltd.?

The market cap of Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹51.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simran Farms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simran Farms Ltd. is 12.8 and PB ratio of Simran Farms Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simran Farms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹134.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simran Farms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simran Farms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹177.50 and 52-week low of Simran Farms Ltd. is ₹87.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

