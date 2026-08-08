What is the share price of Simran Farms? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simran Farms is ₹153.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Simran Farms? The Simran Farms is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simran Farms? The market cap of Simran Farms is ₹73.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simran Farms? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simran Farms are ₹157.85 and ₹149.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simran Farms? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simran Farms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simran Farms is ₹198.00 and 52-week low of Simran Farms is ₹131.60 as on .

How has the Simran Farms performed historically in terms of returns? The Simran Farms has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -9.73% over 3 months, -5.41% over 1 year, 0.49% across 3 years, and 11.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simran Farms? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simran Farms are 14.54 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global