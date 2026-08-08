Here's the live share price of Simplex Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simplex Realty
|0
|2.14
|-7.65
|-18.57
|-22.78
|11.03
|13.19
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simplex Realty has declined 22.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.8
|133.19
|10
|130.96
|132.58
|20
|133.31
|133.76
|50
|141.85
|138.16
|100
|143.59
|145.63
|200
|163.08
|157.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simplex Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 15.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Simplex Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Simplex Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Simplex Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Simplex Realty - Announcement U/R 30- General
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Simplex Realty - Outcome Of BM - Unaudited Financial Results 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Simplex Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1912 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1912PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Realty is ₹135.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Simplex Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simplex Realty is ₹40.65 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Realty are ₹135.90 and ₹130.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Realty is ₹191.80 and 52-week low of Simplex Realty is ₹117.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Simplex Realty has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, -7.65% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 11.03% across 3 years, and 13.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Realty are -14.75 and 0.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global