Simplex Realty Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹107.75 Closed
4.895.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Simplex Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.00₹108.25
₹107.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.10₹124.00
₹107.75
Open Price
₹105.00
Prev. Close
₹102.73
Volume
1,172

Simplex Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.33
  • R2110.92
  • R3113.58
  • Pivot
    106.67
  • S1105.08
  • S2102.42
  • S3100.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 593.64107.17
  • 1093.52107.69
  • 2092.99105.17
  • 5092.397.63
  • 10091.8391.5
  • 20097.288.4

Simplex Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.0818.4719.7238.3211.08162.8031.80
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Simplex Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Simplex Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simplex Realty Ltd.

Simplex Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1912 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1912PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nandan Damani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Damani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya R Kini
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay S Jindal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sabhapati G Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Somany
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnubhai B Haribhakti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Simplex Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹32.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd. is 6.71 and PB ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simplex Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹107.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹63.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

