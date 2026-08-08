What is the share price of Simplex Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Realty is ₹135.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Simplex Realty? The Simplex Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Realty? The market cap of Simplex Realty is ₹40.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Realty are ₹135.90 and ₹130.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Realty is ₹191.80 and 52-week low of Simplex Realty is ₹117.00 as on .

How has the Simplex Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Simplex Realty has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, -7.65% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 11.03% across 3 years, and 13.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Realty are -14.75 and 0.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global