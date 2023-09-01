What is the Market Cap of Simplex Realty Ltd.? The market cap of Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹32.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd.? P/E ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd. is 6.71 and PB ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd. is 0.28 as on .

What is the share price of Simplex Realty Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹107.75 as on .