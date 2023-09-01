Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.08
|18.47
|19.72
|38.32
|11.08
|162.80
|31.80
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Simplex Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1912 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1912PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹32.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd. is 6.71 and PB ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹107.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹124.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Realty Ltd. is ₹63.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.