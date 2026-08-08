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Simplex Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIMPLEX REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Simplex Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹135.90 Closed
-1.06₹ -1.45
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Simplex Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.50₹135.90
₹135.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.00₹191.80
₹135.90
Open Price
₹130.50
Prev. Close
₹137.35
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simplex Realty		02.14-7.65-18.57-22.7811.0313.19
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simplex Realty has declined 22.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Realty has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Simplex Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.8133.19
10130.96132.58
20133.31133.76
50141.85138.16
100143.59145.63
200163.08157.88

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simplex Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 15.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Simplex Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTSimplex Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTSimplex Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 05, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTSimplex Realty - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTSimplex Realty - Announcement U/R 30- General
Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTSimplex Realty - Outcome Of BM - Unaudited Financial Results 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Simplex Realty

Simplex Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1912 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1912PLC000351 and registration number is 000351. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nandan Damani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Damani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya R Kini
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Navratan Damani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyan S Israni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Lohia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sabhapati G Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Prabhakaran
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sita Sunil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Simplex Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Simplex Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Realty is ₹135.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simplex Realty?

The Simplex Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Realty?

The market cap of Simplex Realty is ₹40.65 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Realty are ₹135.90 and ₹130.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Realty is ₹191.80 and 52-week low of Simplex Realty is ₹117.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Simplex Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simplex Realty has shown returns of -1.06% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, -7.65% over 3 months, -22.78% over 1 year, 11.03% across 3 years, and 13.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Realty are -14.75 and 0.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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