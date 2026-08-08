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Simplex Papers Share Price

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BSE

SIMPLEX PAPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Simplex Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,248.00 Closed
-4.98₹ -65.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Simplex Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,248.00₹1,378.95
₹1,248.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,127.05₹2,094.00
₹1,248.00
Open Price
₹1,378.95
Prev. Close
₹1,313.40
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simplex Papers		-5.224.00-22.24-24.41-36.593.724.59
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simplex Papers has declined 36.59% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Simplex Papers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Papers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,254.481,309.47
101,226.751,273.13
201,227.061,261.01
501,326.681,316.41
1001,429.341,413.44
2001,581.681,568.15

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Papers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simplex Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Simplex Papers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTSimplex Papers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSimplex Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTSimplex Papers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTSimplex Papers - Board Meeting Outcome for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report
Aug 03, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTSimplex Papers - Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For Quarter Ended June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Simplex Papers

Simplex Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1994PLC078137 and registration number is 078137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar R Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Harshey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikrushna N Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Fatima Fernandes
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Simplex Papers Share Price

What is the share price of Simplex Papers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Papers is ₹1,248.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simplex Papers?

The Simplex Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Papers?

The market cap of Simplex Papers is ₹3.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Papers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Papers are ₹1,378.95 and ₹1,248.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Papers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Papers is ₹2,094.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Papers is ₹1,127.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Simplex Papers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simplex Papers has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, -22.24% over 3 months, -36.59% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 4.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Papers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Papers are -33.02 and -0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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