Here's the live share price of Simplex Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simplex Papers
|-5.22
|4.00
|-22.24
|-24.41
|-36.59
|3.72
|4.59
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simplex Papers has declined 36.59% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,254.48
|1,309.47
|10
|1,226.75
|1,273.13
|20
|1,227.06
|1,261.01
|50
|1,326.68
|1,316.41
|100
|1,429.34
|1,413.44
|200
|1,581.68
|1,568.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simplex Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.97%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Simplex Papers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Simplex Papers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Simplex Papers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Simplex Papers - Board Meeting Outcome for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Simplex Papers - Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For Quarter Ended June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Simplex Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1994PLC078137 and registration number is 078137. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Papers is ₹1,248.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simplex Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simplex Papers is ₹3.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Papers are ₹1,378.95 and ₹1,248.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Papers is ₹2,094.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Papers is ₹1,127.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simplex Papers has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, -22.24% over 3 months, -36.59% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 4.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Papers are -33.02 and -0.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global