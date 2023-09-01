Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Simplex Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1994PLC078137 and registration number is 078137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹3.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Simplex Papers Ltd. is -12.28 and PB ratio of Simplex Papers Ltd. is -0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹1,48.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹2,632.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.