SIMPLEX PAPERS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,048.35 Closed
-2-21.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Simplex Papers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,048.35₹1,051.00
₹1,048.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.25₹2,632.00
₹1,048.35
Open Price
₹1,048.35
Prev. Close
₹1,069.70
Volume
23

Simplex Papers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,050.12
  • R21,051.88
  • R31,052.77
  • Pivot
    1,049.23
  • S11,047.47
  • S21,046.58
  • S31,044.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.191,073.29
  • 1024.961,071.39
  • 2025.851,117.81
  • 5027.991,363.28
  • 10029.881,635.82
  • 20035.982,001.23

Simplex Papers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.00-11.77-60.16-51.89-64.821,647.25336.81
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Simplex Papers Ltd. Share Holdings

Simplex Papers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simplex Papers Ltd.

Simplex Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1994PLC078137 and registration number is 078137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Harshey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sita Sunil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar R Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Fatima Fernandes
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Simplex Papers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Papers Ltd.?

The market cap of Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹3.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simplex Papers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simplex Papers Ltd. is -12.28 and PB ratio of Simplex Papers Ltd. is -0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simplex Papers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹1,48.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Papers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹2,632.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Papers Ltd. is ₹14.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

