What is the share price of Simplex Papers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Papers is ₹1,248.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Simplex Papers? The Simplex Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Papers? The market cap of Simplex Papers is ₹3.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Papers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Papers are ₹1,378.95 and ₹1,248.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Papers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Papers is ₹2,094.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Papers is ₹1,127.05 as on .

How has the Simplex Papers performed historically in terms of returns? The Simplex Papers has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, -22.24% over 3 months, -36.59% over 1 year, 3.72% across 3 years, and 4.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Papers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Papers are -33.02 and -0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global