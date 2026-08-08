Here's the live share price of Simplex Mills Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simplex Mills Company
|4.98
|-1.38
|-6.20
|-2.42
|-2.67
|27.23
|24.84
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simplex Mills Company has declined 2.67% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Mills Company has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,898.08
|4,890.09
|10
|4,699.49
|4,858.43
|20
|4,981.37
|4,835.8
|50
|4,528.73
|4,700.68
|100
|4,697.97
|4,652.38
|200
|4,651.35
|4,467.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simplex Mills Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 14.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 14.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Simplex Mills Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Simplex Mills Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Simplex Mills Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Simplex Mills Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Simplex Mills Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Consider And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review
Source: Dion Global
Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1998PLC116585 and registration number is 116585. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Mills Company is ₹5,079.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Simplex Mills Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simplex Mills Company is ₹15.24 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Mills Company are ₹5,079.00 and ₹4,596.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Mills Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Mills Company is ₹5,700.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Mills Company is ₹4,218.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Simplex Mills Company has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, -6.2% over 3 months, -2.67% over 1 year, 27.23% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company are -80.62 and -4.17 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global