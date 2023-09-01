Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIMPLEX MILLS COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,793.00 Closed
-0.24-6.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,659.75₹2,793.00
₹2,793.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.46₹3,682.05
₹2,793.00
Open Price
₹2,663.70
Prev. Close
₹2,799.70
Volume
14

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,837.42
  • R22,881.83
  • R32,970.67
  • Pivot
    2,748.58
  • S12,704.17
  • S22,615.33
  • S32,570.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.112,670.58
  • 1028.432,602.58
  • 2030.182,556.21
  • 5032.732,595.28
  • 10032.792,686.67
  • 20034.952,807.55

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.5113.30-24.154.02-6.9043.97184.71
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simplex Mills Company Ltd.

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1998PLC116585 and registration number is 116585. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Harshey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sabhapati G Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sita Sunil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar R Singh
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Simplex Mills Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Mills Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is ₹8.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simplex Mills Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is -99.75 and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is -2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simplex Mills Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is ₹2,793.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Mills Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Mills Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is ₹3,682.05 and 52-week low of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is ₹21.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data