Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Simplex Mills Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIMPLEX MILLS COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Simplex Mills Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,079.00 Closed
4.98₹ 241.15
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Simplex Mills Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,596.00₹5,079.00
₹5,079.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,218.00₹5,700.00
₹5,079.00
Open Price
₹4,596.00
Prev. Close
₹4,837.85
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Mills Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simplex Mills Company		4.98-1.38-6.20-2.42-2.6727.2324.84
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simplex Mills Company has declined 2.67% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Mills Company has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Simplex Mills Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Mills Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,898.084,890.09
104,699.494,858.43
204,981.374,835.8
504,528.734,700.68
1004,697.974,652.38
2004,651.354,467.82

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Mills Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simplex Mills Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 14.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 14.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Simplex Mills Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTSimplex Mills Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTSimplex Mills Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 04, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTSimplex Mills Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTSimplex Mills Co. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTSimplex Mills Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Consider And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review

Source: Dion Global

About Simplex Mills Company

Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65900MH1998PLC116585 and registration number is 116585. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shekhar R Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sita Sunil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Harshey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikrushna N Pawar
    Additional Director

FAQs on Simplex Mills Company Share Price

What is the share price of Simplex Mills Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Mills Company is ₹5,079.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simplex Mills Company?

The Simplex Mills Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Mills Company?

The market cap of Simplex Mills Company is ₹15.24 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Mills Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Mills Company are ₹5,079.00 and ₹4,596.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Mills Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Mills Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Mills Company is ₹5,700.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Mills Company is ₹4,218.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Simplex Mills Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simplex Mills Company has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, -6.2% over 3 months, -2.67% over 1 year, 27.23% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company are -80.62 and -4.17 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Mills Company News

More Simplex Mills Company News
Market Pulse