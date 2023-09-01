What is the Market Cap of Simplex Mills Company Ltd.? The market cap of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is ₹8.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simplex Mills Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is -99.75 and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is -2.54 as on .

What is the share price of Simplex Mills Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Mills Company Ltd. is ₹2,793.00 as on .