What is the share price of Simplex Mills Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Mills Company is ₹5,079.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Simplex Mills Company? The Simplex Mills Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Mills Company? The market cap of Simplex Mills Company is ₹15.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Mills Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Mills Company are ₹5,079.00 and ₹4,596.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Mills Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Mills Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Mills Company is ₹5,700.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Mills Company is ₹4,218.00 as on .

How has the Simplex Mills Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Simplex Mills Company has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -1.38% for the past month, -6.2% over 3 months, -2.67% over 1 year, 27.23% across 3 years, and 24.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company are -80.62 and -4.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global