Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|45,13,536
|0.04
|14.58
|HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan
|5,35,297
|0.22
|1.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1924PLC004969 and registration number is 004969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1736.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹318.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is -0.61 and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹55.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹76.05 and 52-week low of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹29.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.