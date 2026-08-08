Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Simplex Infrastructures Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Simplex Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹239.00 Closed
0.53₹ 1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Simplex Infrastructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.80₹240.50
₹239.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.00₹330.00
₹239.00
Open Price
₹236.40
Prev. Close
₹237.75
Volume
1,557

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Infrastructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simplex Infrastructures		1.57-8.184.94-1.67-16.4395.5142.34
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simplex Infrastructures has declined 16.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Simplex Infrastructures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Infrastructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5233.92234.52
10237.5237.26
20249.34243.08
50253.5244.75
100225.56239.85
200239.16241.75

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Infrastructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simplex Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.59%, FII holding fell to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Simplex Infrastructures Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
35,07,7072.9193.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Simplex Infrastructures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTSimplex Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosur
Jul 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTSimplex Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTSimplex Infra. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR)
May 28, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSimplex Infra. - Financial Result As On March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTSimplex Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Simplex Infrastructures

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1924PLC004969 and registration number is 004969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 670.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Mundhra
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Dutta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shamik Dasgupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indira Biswas
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dinabandhu Mukhopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratap Kumar Chakravarty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subrata Kumar Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gurumurthy Ramanathan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Simplex Infrastructures Share Price

What is the share price of Simplex Infrastructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Infrastructures is ₹239.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simplex Infrastructures?

The Simplex Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Infrastructures?

The market cap of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹1,890.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Infrastructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Infrastructures are ₹240.50 and ₹231.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Infrastructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹330.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹136.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Simplex Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simplex Infrastructures has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -8.18% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, -16.43% over 1 year, 95.51% across 3 years, and 42.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures are 47.25 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Infrastructures News

More Simplex Infrastructures News
Market Pulse