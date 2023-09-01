Follow Us

SIMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹55.75 Closed
1.921.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹57.20
₹55.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.80₹76.05
₹55.75
Open Price
₹54.70
Prev. Close
₹54.70
Volume
1,62,796

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.17
  • R258.78
  • R360.37
  • Pivot
    55.58
  • S153.97
  • S252.38
  • S350.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.2655.12
  • 1054.7354.2
  • 2056.7750.31
  • 5064.1343.27
  • 10062.0341.21
  • 20059.1843.77

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.1874.9668.3329.34-25.5482.73-86.39
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Share Holdings

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan45,13,5360.0414.58
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan5,35,2970.221.73

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1924PLC004969 and registration number is 004969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1736.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Mundhra
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Dutta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. D N Basu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sheo Kishan Damani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratap Kumar Chakravarty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Indira Biswas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shamik Dasgupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dinabandhu Mukhopadhyay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.?

The market cap of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹318.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is -0.61 and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹55.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹76.05 and 52-week low of Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹29.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

