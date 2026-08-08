What is the share price of Simplex Infrastructures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Infrastructures is ₹239.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Simplex Infrastructures? The Simplex Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Infrastructures? The market cap of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹1,890.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Infrastructures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Infrastructures are ₹240.50 and ₹231.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Infrastructures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹330.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹136.00 as on .

How has the Simplex Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns? The Simplex Infrastructures has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -8.18% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, -16.43% over 1 year, 95.51% across 3 years, and 42.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures are 47.25 and 1.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global