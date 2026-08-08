Here's the live share price of Simplex Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simplex Infrastructures
|1.57
|-8.18
|4.94
|-1.67
|-16.43
|95.51
|42.34
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simplex Infrastructures has declined 16.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|233.92
|234.52
|10
|237.5
|237.26
|20
|249.34
|243.08
|50
|253.5
|244.75
|100
|225.56
|239.85
|200
|239.16
|241.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simplex Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.59%, FII holding fell to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|35,07,707
|2.91
|93.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Simplex Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosur
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Simplex Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Simplex Infra. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR)
|May 28, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Simplex Infra. - Financial Result As On March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Simplex Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1924 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1924PLC004969 and registration number is 004969. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 670.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Infrastructures is ₹239.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simplex Infrastructures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹1,890.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Infrastructures are ₹240.50 and ₹231.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹330.00 and 52-week low of Simplex Infrastructures is ₹136.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simplex Infrastructures has shown returns of 0.53% over the past day, -8.18% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, -16.43% over 1 year, 95.51% across 3 years, and 42.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Infrastructures are 47.25 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global