Here's the live share price of Simmonds Marshall along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simmonds Marshall
|-1.11
|6.25
|-3.32
|30.08
|50.18
|53.83
|33.49
|Sundaram-Clayton
|-0.75
|-5.99
|-17.6
|-7.89
|-27.66
|-6.78
|-4.12
|Sterling Tools
|-2.9
|5.13
|-6.92
|2.05
|-19.08
|-11.29
|1.7
|Lakshmi Precision Screws
|-3.4
|-8
|-8.17
|-9.89
|-24.18
|4.6
|0.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simmonds Marshall has gained 50.18% compared to peers like Sundaram-Clayton (-27.66%), Sterling Tools (-19.08%), Lakshmi Precision Screws (-24.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Simmonds Marshall has outperformed peers relative to Sundaram-Clayton (-4.12%) and Sterling Tools (1.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|197.68
|208.78
|10
|192.09
|201.3
|20
|187.04
|193.89
|50
|181.21
|184.64
|100
|170.83
|173.99
|200
|151.73
|160.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simmonds Marshall saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Simmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Simmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Simmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Simmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Simmonds Marshal - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1960PLC011645 and registration number is 011645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simmonds Marshall is ₹192.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simmonds Marshall is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simmonds Marshall is ₹215.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simmonds Marshall are ₹214.90 and ₹190.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simmonds Marshall stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simmonds Marshall is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Simmonds Marshall is ₹101.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simmonds Marshall has shown returns of -8.53% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -6.27% over 3 months, 48.61% over 1 year, 53.83% across 3 years, and 33.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall are 14.54 and 3.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.
Source: Dion Global