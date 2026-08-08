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Simmonds Marshall Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIMMONDS MARSHALL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Simmonds Marshall along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹192.00 Closed
-8.53₹ -17.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Simmonds Marshall Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.05₹214.90
₹192.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.40₹225.00
₹192.00
Open Price
₹214.90
Prev. Close
₹209.90
Volume
18,381

Source: Dion Global

Simmonds Marshall Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simmonds Marshall		-1.116.25-3.3230.0850.1853.8333.49
Sundaram-Clayton		-0.75-5.99-17.6-7.89-27.66-6.78-4.12
Sterling Tools		-2.95.13-6.922.05-19.08-11.291.7
Lakshmi Precision Screws		-3.4-8-8.17-9.89-24.184.60.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simmonds Marshall has gained 50.18% compared to peers like Sundaram-Clayton (-27.66%), Sterling Tools (-19.08%), Lakshmi Precision Screws (-24.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Simmonds Marshall has outperformed peers relative to Sundaram-Clayton (-4.12%) and Sterling Tools (1.70%).

Simmonds Marshall Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simmonds Marshall Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5197.68208.78
10192.09201.3
20187.04193.89
50181.21184.64
100170.83173.99
200151.73160.24

Source: Dion Global

Simmonds Marshall Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simmonds Marshall saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Simmonds Marshall Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTSimmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTSimmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTSimmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTSimmonds Marshal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Aug 07, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTSimmonds Marshal - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Simmonds Marshall

Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1960PLC011645 and registration number is 011645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S J Marshall
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. N S Marshall
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. I M Panju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ameet N Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J N Pandole
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M K Faizullabhoy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. A V Chowdhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Simmonds Marshall Share Price

What is the share price of Simmonds Marshall?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simmonds Marshall is ₹192.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simmonds Marshall?

The Simmonds Marshall is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simmonds Marshall?

The market cap of Simmonds Marshall is ₹215.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simmonds Marshall?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simmonds Marshall are ₹214.90 and ₹190.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simmonds Marshall?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simmonds Marshall stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simmonds Marshall is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Simmonds Marshall is ₹101.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Simmonds Marshall performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simmonds Marshall has shown returns of -8.53% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -6.27% over 3 months, 48.61% over 1 year, 53.83% across 3 years, and 33.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall are 14.54 and 3.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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