What is the share price of Simmonds Marshall? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simmonds Marshall is ₹192.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Simmonds Marshall? The Simmonds Marshall is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simmonds Marshall? The market cap of Simmonds Marshall is ₹215.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simmonds Marshall? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simmonds Marshall are ₹214.90 and ₹190.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simmonds Marshall? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simmonds Marshall stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simmonds Marshall is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Simmonds Marshall is ₹101.40 as on .

How has the Simmonds Marshall performed historically in terms of returns? The Simmonds Marshall has shown returns of -8.53% over the past day, 4.63% for the past month, -6.27% over 3 months, 48.61% over 1 year, 53.83% across 3 years, and 33.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall are 14.54 and 3.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global