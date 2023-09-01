Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.54
|11.29
|34.14
|29.70
|-1.41
|48.38
|-46.91
|7.36
|5.03
|9.58
|13.28
|70.32
|104.74
|3.28
|27.06
|45.29
|44.32
|37.58
|21.80
|15.71
|-51.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1960PLC011645 and registration number is 011645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹64.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is -24.55 and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹57.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simmonds Marshall Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹71.20 and 52-week low of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.