Simmonds Marshall Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.

Sector : Fasteners | Smallcap | BSE
₹57.87 Closed
4.992.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Simmonds Marshall Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.13₹57.87
₹57.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹71.20
₹57.87
Open Price
₹57.79
Prev. Close
₹55.12
Volume
90,830

Simmonds Marshall Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.78
  • R259.7
  • R361.52
  • Pivot
    56.96
  • S156.04
  • S254.22
  • S353.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.252.53
  • 1058.0552.08
  • 2058.5352.17
  • 5059.1551.82
  • 10052.4550.64
  • 20053.9650.58

Simmonds Marshall Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.5411.2934.1429.70-1.4148.38-46.91
7.365.039.5813.2870.32104.743.28
27.0645.2944.3237.5821.8015.71-51.09

Simmonds Marshall Ltd. Share Holdings

Simmonds Marshall Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simmonds Marshall Ltd.

Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PN1960PLC011645 and registration number is 011645. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S J Marshall
    Chairman
  • Mr. N S Marshall
    Managing Director
  • Mr. I M Panju
    Director
  • Mr. F K Banatwalla
    Director
  • Ms. A V Chowdhary
    Director
  • Mr. Ameet N Parikh
    Director

FAQs on Simmonds Marshall Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simmonds Marshall Ltd.?

The market cap of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹64.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simmonds Marshall Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is -24.55 and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simmonds Marshall Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹57.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simmonds Marshall Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simmonds Marshall Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹71.20 and 52-week low of Simmonds Marshall Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

