Similar to bond yields, fears related to ongoing trade war may end soon, says market expert Sandip Sabharwal

The macro are bound to improve and markets are most likely to move on an upward bias as a result, Sandip Sabharwal said. (Reuters)

The ongoing global trade war between US and China – two of the biggest economies in the world – have injected fears in the stock markets and investors alike in the past few weeks. Not only are the investors confused on how to go about it, the volatility has increased manifold in the bourses. However, the trade war fears will soon wane away, believes veteran market investors Sandip Sabharwal, bringing back normalcy to the markets. In an interview with ET Now, Sandip Sabharwal said that fears related with ongoing trade wars will die out exactly the same as as what happened in the case of rising bond yields in the past few weeks.

The macro are bound to improve and markets are most likely to move on an upward bias as a result, he added. “Consolidation is likely to get over soon and set the tone for fresh move up,” Sandip Sabharwal told ET Now on Monday.

Sharing his market outlook going ahead, the market expert said that cheap construction and industries are most likely to lead the upward surge in the market going ahead.