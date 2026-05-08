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Simca Advertising Share Price

Sector
Service

Simca Advertising has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 8, 2026 and will close on May 12, 2026. The price band has been set at 174.00-183.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Simca Advertising Price Performance

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Simca Advertising Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pramara Promotions		0.03-2.08-2.314.4120.243.4424.16
R K Swamy		10.5611.72-17-24.8-53.48-29.25-18.75
Yaap Digital		8.2637.7760.1460.1460.14179.88
Vertoz		0.4630.36-9.13-27.89-43.71-25.54-16.3
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		4.3466.4927.056.16-1.56-0.52-0.31
Digicontent		-0.9715.4319.62-12.35-16.0523.9931.98
Crayons Advertising		11.44-6.49-12.07-23.3-24.9-27.47-17.53
Graphisads		-1.71.76-25.222.36-13.68-31.07-20.01
Next Mediaworks		2.0515.42-21.37-31.35-36.31-2.541.83
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		0.8743.9810.16-1.98-53.67-33.61-21.79
Cyber Media Research & Services		4.9627.8217.37-1.353.08-14.39-20.77
Veritaas Advertising		04.71-19.35-13.79-27.43-42.37-28.16
Screen Mutual Funds
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About Simca Advertising

Simca Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2022PLC384827 and registration number is 384827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Fahim Batliwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Zameer Ahmed Mistry
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Ashma Fahim Batliwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Raghvendra Tripathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Gulshan Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Seema Agarwal
    Independent Director

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