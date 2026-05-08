Simca Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2022PLC384827 and registration number is 384827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.