Simca Advertising has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 8, 2026 and will close on May 12, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹174.00-183.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pramara Promotions
|0.03
|-2.08
|-2.31
|4.4
|120.2
|43.44
|24.16
|R K Swamy
|10.56
|11.72
|-17
|-24.8
|-53.48
|-29.25
|-18.75
|Yaap Digital
|8.26
|37.77
|60.14
|60.14
|60.14
|17
|9.88
|Vertoz
|0.46
|30.36
|-9.13
|-27.89
|-43.71
|-25.54
|-16.3
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|4.34
|66.49
|27.05
|6.16
|-1.56
|-0.52
|-0.31
|Digicontent
|-0.97
|15.43
|19.62
|-12.35
|-16.05
|23.99
|31.98
|Crayons Advertising
|11.44
|-6.49
|-12.07
|-23.3
|-24.9
|-27.47
|-17.53
|Graphisads
|-1.7
|1.76
|-25.22
|2.36
|-13.68
|-31.07
|-20.01
|Next Mediaworks
|2.05
|15.42
|-21.37
|-31.35
|-36.31
|-2.54
|1.83
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|0.87
|43.98
|10.16
|-1.98
|-53.67
|-33.61
|-21.79
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|4.96
|27.82
|17.37
|-1.35
|3.08
|-14.39
|-20.77
|Veritaas Advertising
|0
|4.71
|-19.35
|-13.79
|-27.43
|-42.37
|-28.16
Simca Advertising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2022PLC384827 and registration number is 384827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.