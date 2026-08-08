Here's the live share price of Simbhaoli Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simbhaoli Sugars
|4.14
|2.17
|-22.19
|-21.75
|-54.49
|-33.92
|-26.78
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simbhaoli Sugars has declined 54.49% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Simbhaoli Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.81
|7
|10
|6.88
|6.96
|20
|6.93
|6.96
|50
|7.17
|7.21
|100
|7.76
|7.89
|200
|9.52
|9.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simbhaoli Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Simbhaoli Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Has Informed The Exchange About The Meeting Of The IRP
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Simbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Simbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Simbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Simbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-List of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2011PLC044210 and registration number is 044210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 976.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simbhaoli Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹29.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simbhaoli Sugars are ₹7.10 and ₹6.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simbhaoli Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹16.34 and 52-week low of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹6.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simbhaoli Sugars has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, -22.19% over 3 months, -54.49% over 1 year, -33.92% across 3 years, and -26.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars are -0.57 and -0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global