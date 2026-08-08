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Simbhaoli Sugars Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIMBHAOLI SUGARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Simbhaoli Sugars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.05 Closed
2.77₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Simbhaoli Sugars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.75₹7.10
₹7.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.35₹16.34
₹7.05
Open Price
₹7.10
Prev. Close
₹6.86
Volume
10,212

Source: Dion Global

Simbhaoli Sugars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simbhaoli Sugars		4.142.17-22.19-21.75-54.49-33.92-26.78
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simbhaoli Sugars has declined 54.49% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Simbhaoli Sugars has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Simbhaoli Sugars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simbhaoli Sugars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.817
106.886.96
206.936.96
507.177.21
1007.767.89
2009.529.62

Source: Dion Global

Simbhaoli Sugars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simbhaoli Sugars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Simbhaoli Sugars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTSimbhaoli Sugars - Board Meeting Intimation for Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Has Informed The Exchange About The Meeting Of The IRP
Jul 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSimbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 21, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTSimbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 21, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTSimbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jul 21, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTSimbhaoli Sugars - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-List of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Simbhaoli Sugars

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2011PLC044210 and registration number is 044210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 976.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gurmit Singh Mann
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Ms. Gursimran Kaur Mann
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S N Misra
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Gurpal Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Mahindru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H P Kain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Simbhaoli Sugars Share Price

What is the share price of Simbhaoli Sugars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simbhaoli Sugars?

The Simbhaoli Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simbhaoli Sugars?

The market cap of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹29.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simbhaoli Sugars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simbhaoli Sugars are ₹7.10 and ₹6.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simbhaoli Sugars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simbhaoli Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹16.34 and 52-week low of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹6.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Simbhaoli Sugars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simbhaoli Sugars has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, -22.19% over 3 months, -54.49% over 1 year, -33.92% across 3 years, and -26.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars are -0.57 and -0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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