MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2011PLC044210 and registration number is 044210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1134.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹118.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is -4.72 and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is -2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹34.80 and 52-week low of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹17.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.