What is the share price of Simbhaoli Sugars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹7.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Simbhaoli Sugars? The Simbhaoli Sugars is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simbhaoli Sugars? The market cap of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹29.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simbhaoli Sugars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simbhaoli Sugars are ₹7.10 and ₹6.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simbhaoli Sugars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simbhaoli Sugars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹16.34 and 52-week low of Simbhaoli Sugars is ₹6.35 as on .

How has the Simbhaoli Sugars performed historically in terms of returns? The Simbhaoli Sugars has shown returns of 2.77% over the past day, 2.17% for the past month, -22.19% over 3 months, -54.49% over 1 year, -33.92% across 3 years, and -26.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars are -0.57 and -0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global