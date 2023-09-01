Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIMBHAOLI SUGARS LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.80 Closed
6.271.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.25₹29.30
₹28.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.80₹34.80
₹28.80
Open Price
₹27.35
Prev. Close
₹27.10
Volume
7,82,844

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.32
  • R230.33
  • R331.37
  • Pivot
    28.28
  • S127.27
  • S226.23
  • S325.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.7626.31
  • 1019.9825.95
  • 2020.125.48
  • 5020.224.97
  • 10021.5124.51
  • 20023.3223.95

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.9016.4616.7038.0545.50225.29202.67
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Share Holdings

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122UP2011PLC044210 and registration number is 044210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1134.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gurmit Singh Mann
    Chairperson
  • Ms. Gursimran Kaur Mann
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Tapriya
    Director
  • Mr. Gurpal Singh
    Director
  • Mr. S N Misra
    Director & COO
  • Mr. H P Kain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aseem Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) C K Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Mahindru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder
    Independent Director

FAQs on Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.?

The market cap of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹118.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is -4.72 and PB ratio of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is -2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹34.80 and 52-week low of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. is ₹17.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data