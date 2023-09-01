Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400WB1997PLC083457 and registration number is 083457. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹35.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is -268.18 and PB ratio of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹17.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹16.86 and 52-week low of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.