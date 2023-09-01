Follow Us

Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. Share Price

SILVERPOINT INFRATECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.70 Closed
4.980.84
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.70₹17.70
₹17.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹16.86
₹17.70
Open Price
₹17.70
Prev. Close
₹16.86
Volume
4

Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.7
  • R217.7
  • R317.7
  • Pivot
    17.7
  • S117.7
  • S217.7
  • S317.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.7215.22
  • 107.9113.37
  • 207.411.12
  • 505.738.72
  • 1007.68.18
  • 2007.998.64

Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.4340.4840.4840.4840.4840.48127.51
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. Share Holdings

Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Silverpoint Infratech Ltd.

Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400WB1997PLC083457 and registration number is 083457. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of household goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Drolia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rima Chandra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mrinmay Bhattacharjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabir Bhattacharjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Silverpoint Infratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd.?

The market cap of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹35.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is -268.18 and PB ratio of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹17.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹16.86 and 52-week low of Silverpoint Infratech Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

