Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 9 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹255, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹255,370, reflecting a gain of 2.16% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,554. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 255 250 5.39 2.16% 10 gm 2,554 2,500 53.90 2.16% 1 Kg 255,370 249,980 5,390.00 2.16% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver pushed higher again on Monday, climbing more than 2% on COMEX towards the $80 mark as investors extended aggressive buying after last week’s dramatic collapse. The metal had surged nearly 10% in the previous session, with bargain hunting emerging after prices briefly lost almost half their value during a historic selloff.

Investors also responded to the landslide victory of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling coalition in Japan’s weekend elections, which paves the way for her expansionary fiscal policies. Meanwhile, the US and Iran held talks in Oman on Friday in an effort to ease tensions, though Tehran maintained its refusal to halt nuclear fuel enrichment.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Attention now turns to key US jobs and inflation data, which could shape expectations for future Federal Reserve policy.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 255 ( 5.19 ) 2,555 ( 51.90 ) 255,480 ( 5,190.00 ) Bangalore 256 ( 5.41 ) 2,556 ( 54.10 ) 255,570 ( 5,410.00 ) Chennai 256 ( 5.43 ) 2,561 ( 54.30 ) 256,120 ( 5,430.00 ) Delhi 255 ( 5.40 ) 2,549 ( 54.00 ) 254,930 ( 5,400.00 ) Hyderabad 256 ( 5.40 ) 2,558 ( 54.00 ) 255,780 ( 5,400.00 ) Kolkata 255 ( 5.38 ) 2,550 ( 53.80 ) 255,030 ( 5,380.00 ) Mumbai 255 ( 5.39 ) 2,554 ( 53.90 ) 255,370 ( 5,390.00 ) Pune 255 ( 5.39 ) 2,554 ( 53.90 ) 255,370 ( 5,390.00 ) Surat 256 ( 5.40 ) 2,557 ( 54.00 ) 255,710 ( 5,400.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

