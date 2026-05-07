Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 7 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹256, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹256,220, reflecting a gain of 1.03% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,562.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 256 254 2.60 1.03% 10 gm 2,562 2,536 26.00 1.03% 1 Kg 256,220 253,620 2,600.00 1.03% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices hovered near $78 a troy ounce on Thursday, supported by growing optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran peace agreement.

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Reports indicated that the United States delivered a one-page memorandum of understanding through Pakistani mediators aimed at formally ending the conflict and gradually reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran confirmed it is reviewing the proposal, while broader negotiations regarding Tehran’s nuclear program are expected later.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped sharply, easing inflationary pressures and lowering expectations that major central banks will maintain restrictive monetary policies for an extended period. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee cautioned that inflation has accelerated since the conflict began and remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 256 ( 2.05 ) 2,560 ( 20.50 ) 255,980 ( 2,050.00 ) Bangalore 256 ( 2.60 ) 2,564 ( 26.00 ) 256,420 ( 2,600.00 ) Chennai 257 ( 2.60 ) 2,570 ( 26.00 ) 256,960 ( 2,600.00 ) Delhi 256 ( 2.59 ) 2,558 ( 25.90 ) 255,770 ( 2,590.00 ) Hyderabad 257 ( 2.60 ) 2,566 ( 26.00 ) 256,620 ( 2,600.00 ) Kolkata 256 ( 2.60 ) 2,559 ( 26.00 ) 255,880 ( 2,600.00 ) Mumbai 256 ( 2.60 ) 2,562 ( 26.00 ) 256,220 ( 2,600.00 ) Pune 256 ( 2.60 ) 2,562 ( 26.00 ) 256,220 ( 2,600.00 ) Surat 257 ( 2.61 ) 2,566 ( 26.10 ) 256,560 ( 2,610.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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