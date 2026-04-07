Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 7 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹233, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹233,080, reflecting a loss of 0.28% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,331. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 233 234 0.66 0.28% 10 gm 2,331 2,337 6.60 0.28% 1 Kg 233,080 233,740 660.00 0.28% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver hovered near $73 per ounce on Tuesday after falling for two consecutive sessions, remaining under pressure from escalating geopolitical risks. President Donald Trump warned of potential strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if demands, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, are not met by 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

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Despite ongoing ceasefire discussions, the metal has declined more than 20% since the conflict began, as surging energy prices fueled inflation concerns. This has reduced expectations of monetary easing, with markets now pricing in no rate cuts and the Federal Reserve likely to keep interest rates unchanged throughout the year.

Outlook for Silver Investors

“MCX Silver May futures may find support near Rs 2.32 lakh per kilogram in tandem with the global trends,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 233 ( 0.83 ) 2,332 ( 8.30 ) 233,220 ( 830.00 ) Bangalore 233 ( 0.67 ) 2,333 ( 6.70 ) 233,260 ( 670.00 ) Chennai 234 ( 0.67 ) 2,338 ( 6.70 ) 233,750 ( 670.00 ) Delhi 233 ( 0.67 ) 2,327 ( 6.70 ) 232,670 ( 670.00 ) Hyderabad 233 ( 0.67 ) 2,334 ( 6.70 ) 233,440 ( 670.00 ) Kolkata 233 ( 0.66 ) 2,328 ( 6.60 ) 232,770 ( 660.00 ) Mumbai 233 ( 0.66 ) 2,331 ( 6.60 ) 233,080 ( 660.00 ) Pune 233 ( 0.66 ) 2,331 ( 6.60 ) 233,080 ( 660.00 ) Surat 233 ( 0.67 ) 2,334 ( 6.70 ) 233,380 ( 670.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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