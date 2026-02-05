Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 5 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹252, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹251,790, reflecting a loss of 7.09% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,518. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 252 271 19.20 7.09% 10 gm 2,518 2,710 192.00 7.09% 1 Kg 251,790 270,990 19,200.00 7.09% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

On MCX, the Silver Futures contract with March delivery dropped 8.35% to Rs 2.46 lakh. The shining metal plunged as much as 14% to around $76 an ounce, snapping a two-day rebound as precious metals faced renewed selling pressure and heightened volatility. Expectations that bargain hunters might stabilise prices faded after the rebound failed to gain traction.

The decline was driven largely by a firmer US dollar, supported by signals from the Federal Reserve that interest rate cuts may come more slowly than markets once hoped.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Sentiment was further weighed by Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed chair, seen as favouring tighter policy. Additionally, geopolitical tensions eased after the US and Iran scheduled a fresh round of talks for Friday, though the scope remains uncertain.

Tehran seeks to confine discussions to its nuclear program, while Washington wants to address ballistic missiles, regional militant support, and human rights issues. “MCX Silver March prices are likely to drop to Rs 235,000 per kilogram amid a weak trend in the international markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 253 ( 17.22 ) 2,528 ( 172.20 ) 252,800 ( 17,220.00 ) Bangalore 252 ( 19.21 ) 2,520 ( 192.10 ) 251,990 ( 19,210.00 ) Chennai 253 ( 19.25 ) 2,525 ( 192.50 ) 252,520 ( 19,250.00 ) Delhi 251 ( 19.16 ) 2,514 ( 191.60 ) 251,360 ( 19,160.00 ) Hyderabad 252 ( 19.22 ) 2,522 ( 192.20 ) 252,190 ( 19,220.00 ) Kolkata 251 ( 19.17 ) 2,515 ( 191.70 ) 251,460 ( 19,170.00 ) Mumbai 252 ( 19.20 ) 2,518 ( 192.00 ) 251,790 ( 19,200.00 ) Pune 250 ( 21.32 ) 2,497 ( 213.20 ) 249,670 ( 21,320.00 ) Surat 252 ( 19.22 ) 2,521 ( 192.20 ) 252,120 ( 19,220.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

