Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 4 September 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹240, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹239,870, reflecting a loss of 0.70% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,399.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 240 242 1.69 0.70% 10 gm 2,399 2,416 16.90 0.70% 1 Kg 239,870 241,560 1,690.00 0.70% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending down on the back of a rebound in the dollar index. Over the previous session, the dollar index had slipped sharply but recovered on Friday. A firm greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive, thereby denting demand.

Traders scaled back on the expectation of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve as Fed governor Christopher Waller said that a rate hike may not be needed if inflation is contained. This helped limit the declines for the white metal, as lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets.

Over the past one month, silver prices have advanced by more than 12%.

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However, silver continues to face pressure from uncertainty over the US-Iran war and elevated crude oil prices.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices may remain range-bound in the near term as markets await US Payrolls data, which is expected to provide further cues on the Fed’s rate hike decision. Inflationary fears over elevated crude prices continue to mount pressure on the white metal, which may limit its gains, they add.

“A break below $67 could resume the weakness and drag price toward $65.500-65.000 (near the 50/200-day EMA), with next support at $64.000-63.500,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 240 ( 1.59 ) 2,403 ( 15.90 ) 240,270 ( 1,590.00 ) Bangalore 240 ( 1.69 ) 2,401 ( 16.90 ) 240,060 ( 1,690.00 ) Chennai 241 ( 1.69 ) 2,406 ( 16.90 ) 240,570 ( 1,690.00 ) Delhi 239 ( 1.68 ) 2,395 ( 16.80 ) 239,460 ( 1,680.00 ) Hyderabad 240 ( 1.69 ) 2,403 ( 16.90 ) 240,250 ( 1,690.00 ) Kolkata 240 ( 1.69 ) 2,396 ( 16.90 ) 239,550 ( 1,690.00 ) Mumbai 240 ( 1.69 ) 2,399 ( 16.90 ) 239,870 ( 1,690.00 ) Pune 240 ( 1.69 ) 2,399 ( 16.90 ) 239,870 ( 1,690.00 ) Surat 240 ( 1.69 ) 2,402 ( 16.90 ) 240,190 ( 1,690.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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