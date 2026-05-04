Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 4 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹249, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹248,900, reflecting a loss of 0.74% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,489.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 249 251 1.86 0.74% 10 gm 2,489 2,508 18.60 0.74% 1 Kg 248,900 250,760 1,860.00 0.74% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

The latest fluctuations in gold and silver prices are being driven by global market uncertainty, crude oil trends, and expectations around the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. A stronger dollar usually makes gold costlier for buyers in other currencies, leading to weaker demand.

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Spike in crude, driven by ongoing US-Iran tensions and supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, has amplified concerns over energy-led inflation, prompting a wave of hawkish signals from major central banks. The Federal Reserve kept the interest rate unchanged and flagged rising inflation risks. Governor Powell delivered his last policy meeting last week and cautioned the market regarding higher inflationary risk. However, he also shared optimism regarding resilient growth.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Nonetheless, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the proposal, keeping markets on edge. Iran also reiterated control over the Strait of Hormuz, sustaining risks to global oil flows. The focus this week will be on PMI data from major economies and the US jobs market data.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 249 ( 1.84 ) 2,492 ( 18.40 ) 249,230 ( 1,840.00 ) Bangalore 249 ( 1.86 ) 2,491 ( 18.60 ) 249,100 ( 1,860.00 ) Chennai 250 ( 1.87 ) 2,496 ( 18.70 ) 249,620 ( 1,870.00 ) Delhi 248 ( 1.86 ) 2,485 ( 18.60 ) 248,470 ( 1,860.00 ) Hyderabad 249 ( 1.87 ) 2,493 ( 18.70 ) 249,290 ( 1,870.00 ) Kolkata 249 ( 1.86 ) 2,486 ( 18.60 ) 248,570 ( 1,860.00 ) Mumbai 249 ( 1.86 ) 2,489 ( 18.60 ) 248,900 ( 1,860.00 ) Pune 249 ( 1.86 ) 2,489 ( 18.60 ) 248,900 ( 1,860.00 ) Surat 249 ( 1.86 ) 2,492 ( 18.60 ) 249,230 ( 1,860.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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