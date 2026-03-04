Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 4 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹271, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹271,200, reflecting a gain of 2.09% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,712. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 271 266 5.56 2.09% 10 gm 2,712 2,656 55.60 2.09% 1 Kg 271,200 265,640 5,560.00 2.09% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices saw a slight recovery from their previous lows on the back of increased safe-haven demand. The US-Israel conflict with Iran entered its fifth day, which increased safe-haven inflows into the asset.

However, a strong dollar continues to hold prices below their record high levels, as a firm dollar makes precious metals like gold and silver more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

ALSO READ Gold & Silver rate today LIVE: Silver volatile, holds above $85 after 11% crack; MCX Gold, silver prices see sharp swing

Fading expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment. Precious metals also experienced heavy profit-booking in previous sessions, which further slowed the momentum for price gains.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to a strong dollar and waning expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year. As per the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is likely to hold rates in its upcoming March meeting.

However, geopolitical uncertainties pertaining to the US-Israel conflict with Iran continue to lift safe-haven demand for the white metal, as no talks on diplomatic negotiations are in sight.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 272 ( 5.38 ) 2,719 ( 53.80 ) 271,910 ( 5,380.00 ) Bangalore 271 ( 5.02 ) 2,714 ( 50.20 ) 271,410 ( 5,020.00 ) Chennai 272 ( 5.57 ) 2,720 ( 55.70 ) 271,990 ( 5,570.00 ) Delhi 271 ( 5.54 ) 2,707 ( 55.40 ) 270,730 ( 5,540.00 ) Hyderabad 272 ( 5.56 ) 2,716 ( 55.60 ) 271,630 ( 5,560.00 ) Kolkata 271 ( 5.55 ) 2,708 ( 55.50 ) 270,840 ( 5,550.00 ) Mumbai 271 ( 5.56 ) 2,712 ( 55.60 ) 271,200 ( 5,560.00 ) Pune 271 ( 5.56 ) 2,712 ( 55.60 ) 271,200 ( 5,560.00 ) Surat 272 ( 5.56 ) 2,716 ( 55.60 ) 271,560 ( 5,560.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

