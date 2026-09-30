Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 30 September 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹226, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹225,970, reflecting a gain of 0.48% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,260.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 226 225 1.08 0.48% 10 gm 2,260 2,249 10.80 0.48% 1 Kg 225,970 224,890 1,080.00 0.48% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending sideways as markets continue to assess developments in the West Asia conflict and await key US economic data due tomorrow. A firm dollar, coupled with elevated Treasury yields, capped the gains for white metals, as a strong greenback makes precious metals more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

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While the bets on a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve have eased, the central bank continues to maintain a rather hawkish stance, adding to the decline in silver prices. Additionally, crude oil prices inched lower from their previous session highs but continue to hold above the important $100/bbl mark, capping gains for the shiny metal.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver may remain range-bound in the near term as a firm dollar, geopolitical headwinds in the Middle East, and high energy prices continue to limit the scope of upside for the white metal. Markets will monitor US Personal Consumption Expenditure data, due tomorrow, for further cues on silver prices.

“MCX Silver opened largely steady at Rs 226,487, up 0.25% on the day, holding above the Rs 224,000 support level while lagging gold’s rebound. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 227,000–Rs 228,000, followed by Rs 232,000–Rs 233,000. Immediate support is at Rs 224,000–Rs 223,000, followed by Rs 220,000–Rs 219,000. The RSI at 39 remains weak and below its signal line, while the MACD continues to remain in negative territory,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said, commenting on MCX Silver.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 226 ( 0.92 ) 2,261 ( 9.20 ) 226,090 ( 920.00 ) Bangalore 226 ( 1.08 ) 2,262 ( 10.80 ) 226,150 ( 1,080.00 ) Chennai 227 ( 1.08 ) 2,266 ( 10.80 ) 226,630 ( 1,080.00 ) Delhi 226 ( 1.07 ) 2,256 ( 10.70 ) 225,580 ( 1,070.00 ) Hyderabad 226 ( 1.08 ) 2,263 ( 10.80 ) 226,330 ( 1,080.00 ) Kolkata 226 ( 1.07 ) 2,257 ( 10.70 ) 225,670 ( 1,070.00 ) Mumbai 226 ( 1.08 ) 2,260 ( 10.80 ) 225,970 ( 1,080.00 ) Pune 226 ( 1.08 ) 2,260 ( 10.80 ) 225,970 ( 1,080.00 ) Surat 226 ( 1.08 ) 2,263 ( 10.80 ) 226,270 ( 1,080.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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