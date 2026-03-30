Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 30 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹229, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹228,720, reflecting a gain of 0.33% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,287. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 229 228 0.75 0.33% 10 gm 2,287 2,280 7.50 0.33% 1 Kg 228,720 227,970 750.00 0.33% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver declined nearly 2% toward $68 per ounce on Monday, reversing prior gains as geopolitical tensions persisted into the fifth week. Prices are now 30% lower than their March peak, reflecting sustained pressure.

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Escalation in the Middle East, including Houthi attacks and potential US ground operations, has driven oil prices higher, intensifying inflation concerns. This has led markets to reprice expectations, shifting from two anticipated rate cuts to a possible Federal Reserve rate hike this year, weighing heavily on non-yielding assets like silver.

Outlook for Silver Investors

A reversal in central bank buying, which had previously supported silver, further weighed on prices as major economies boost liquidity to counter the economic impact of the Iran war.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 229 ( 0.63 ) 2,289 ( 6.30 ) 228,900 ( 630.00 ) Bangalore 229 ( 0.75 ) 2,289 ( 7.50 ) 228,900 ( 750.00 ) Chennai 229 ( 0.75 ) 2,294 ( 7.50 ) 229,380 ( 750.00 ) Delhi 228 ( 0.75 ) 2,283 ( 7.50 ) 228,330 ( 750.00 ) Hyderabad 229 ( 0.75 ) 2,291 ( 7.50 ) 229,080 ( 750.00 ) Kolkata 228 ( 0.75 ) 2,284 ( 7.50 ) 228,420 ( 750.00 ) Mumbai 229 ( 0.75 ) 2,287 ( 7.50 ) 228,720 ( 750.00 ) Pune 229 ( 0.75 ) 2,287 ( 7.50 ) 228,720 ( 750.00 ) Surat 229 ( 0.75 ) 2,290 ( 7.50 ) 229,020 ( 750.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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