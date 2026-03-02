Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 2 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹297, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹296,520, reflecting a gain of 5.29% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,965. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 297 282 14.89 5.29% 10 gm 2,965 2,816 148.90 5.29% 1 Kg 296,520 281,630 14,890.00 5.29% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver advanced close to 2% to move above $95 per troy ounce on COMEX, marking its highest level in over a month as safe-haven demand strengthened.

Joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran escalated tensions, resulting in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a route handling roughly 20% of global oil shipments and significant natural gas flows.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, said that markets are still pricing in two 25-basis-point rate cuts this year amid speculation that recent turmoil could push the central bank to ease monetary policy. “MCX Silver May futures may stay elevated, and Rs 2.84 lakh per kg is resistance for now,” he added.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 297 ( 14.53 ) 2,965 ( 145.30 ) 296,510 ( 14,530.00 ) Bangalore 297 ( 14.90 ) 2,968 ( 149.00 ) 296,750 ( 14,900.00 ) Chennai 297 ( 14.93 ) 2,974 ( 149.30 ) 297,380 ( 14,930.00 ) Delhi 296 ( 14.87 ) 2,960 ( 148.70 ) 296,010 ( 14,870.00 ) Hyderabad 297 ( 14.91 ) 2,970 ( 149.10 ) 296,990 ( 14,910.00 ) Kolkata 296 ( 14.87 ) 2,961 ( 148.70 ) 296,130 ( 14,870.00 ) Mumbai 297 ( 14.89 ) 2,965 ( 148.90 ) 296,520 ( 14,890.00 ) Pune 297 ( 14.89 ) 2,965 ( 148.90 ) 296,520 ( 14,890.00 ) Surat 297 ( 14.91 ) 2,969 ( 149.10 ) 296,910 ( 14,910.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

