Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 27 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹267, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹267,480, reflecting a loss of 1.12% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,675.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 267 271 3.03 1.12% 10 gm 2,675 2,705 30.30 1.12% 1 Kg 267,480 270,510 3,030.00 1.12% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the dollar steadied on renewed safe-haven demand following fresh US strikes in southern Iran.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 26th May 2026: Silver is down by 2.00%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Military tensions resurfaced after Tehran accused the US of violating the ceasefire agreement, while it maintained that the operations were defensive, targeting missile launchers and mine-laying activities near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Meanwhile, US data showed mounting pressure on consumers, with the Consumer Confidence Index easing to 93.1 in May, highlighting concerns over rising living costs and weaker household spending. Markets are currently pricing a 58% probability of a Fed rate hike later this year. Today, Investors will focus on the ADP employment data and the Richmond Manufacturing Index.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 26th May 2026: Gold is down by 0.78%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 268 ( 3.04 ) 2,678 ( 30.40 ) 267,830 ( 3,040.00 ) Bangalore 268 ( 3.03 ) 2,677 ( 30.30 ) 267,690 ( 3,030.00 ) Chennai 268 ( 3.04 ) 2,683 ( 30.40 ) 268,260 ( 3,040.00 ) Delhi 267 ( 3.02 ) 2,670 ( 30.20 ) 267,020 ( 3,020.00 ) Hyderabad 268 ( 3.04 ) 2,679 ( 30.40 ) 267,900 ( 3,040.00 ) Kolkata 267 ( 3.02 ) 2,671 ( 30.20 ) 267,130 ( 3,020.00 ) Mumbai 267 ( 3.03 ) 2,675 ( 30.30 ) 267,480 ( 3,030.00 ) Pune 267 ( 3.03 ) 2,675 ( 30.30 ) 267,480 ( 3,030.00 ) Surat 268 ( 3.04 ) 2,678 ( 30.40 ) 267,830 ( 3,040.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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