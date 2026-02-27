Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 27 February 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹267, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹267,000, reflecting a gain of 2.20% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,670. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 267 261 5.74 2.20% 10 gm 2,670 2,613 57.40 2.20% 1 Kg 267,000 261,260 5,740.00 2.20% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are extending sharp gains on the back of tariff tensions and policy instability. Prices climbed amid looming concerns that the 10% reciprocal tariffs could increase to 15% for some countries. However, gains may be capped due to market expectations that the US Federal Reserve may adopt a hawkish tone.

On the geopolitical front, the US and Iran made progress in their latest round of negotiations yesterday; however, concerns over potential US strikes amid a massive military buildup continue to lend support to safe-haven demand.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 26th February 2026: Silver is down by 2.91%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts expect silver prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to concerns over heightened tariffs. Additionally, markets will look out for further talks between the US and Iran, which would provide additional cues on silver prices.

“Key structural support is positioned at 2,25,000–2,35,000. A sustained hold above this zone could pave the way toward 3,00,000–3,25,000 in the medium term. A decisive break below support, however, may intensify short-term pressure,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.

ALSO READ Gold and Silver ETFs to reflect true domestic market prices from April 1, 2026

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 267 ( 6.65 ) 2,674 ( 66.50 ) 267,350 ( 6,650.00 ) Bangalore 267 ( 6.85 ) 2,672 ( 68.50 ) 267,210 ( 6,850.00 ) Chennai 268 ( 6.87 ) 2,678 ( 68.70 ) 267,780 ( 6,870.00 ) Delhi 267 ( 5.73 ) 2,665 ( 57.30 ) 266,540 ( 5,730.00 ) Hyderabad 267 ( 5.75 ) 2,674 ( 57.50 ) 267,420 ( 5,750.00 ) Kolkata 267 ( 5.74 ) 2,667 ( 57.40 ) 266,650 ( 5,740.00 ) Mumbai 267 ( 5.74 ) 2,670 ( 57.40 ) 267,000 ( 5,740.00 ) Pune 267 ( 5.74 ) 2,670 ( 57.40 ) 267,000 ( 5,740.00 ) Surat 267 ( 5.74 ) 2,674 ( 57.40 ) 267,350 ( 5,740.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: